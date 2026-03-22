KCSSC Skate Camp 2026

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About the memberships
No expiration
This camp is excellent for young new skaters just getting started or looking to start skateboard. Learn the basics, build a strong skate foundation, learn skatepark etiquette, and rip with friends!
Ages 5-17
June 15-19 5:00-6:30
This camp is for skateboard only. No scooters, bikes, or blades.
No expiration
Whether you want to skate bowls, street, or freestyle, our coaches will help you hone in the skills needed for optimum shredability & good times
Ages 8-17
June 15-19 5:00-7:00
*This camp is for skateboard only. No scooters, bikes, or blades.
No expiration
This camp is excellent for young new skaters just getting started or looking to start skateboard. Learn the basics, build a strong skate foundation, learn skatepark etiquette, and rip with friends!
Ages 5-17
August Dates TBD
*This camp is for skateboard only. No scooters, bikes, or blades.
No expiration
Whether you want to skate bowls, street, or freestyle, our coaches will help you hone in the skills needed for optimum shredability & good times! Ages 8-17
August Dates TBD
This camp is for skateboard only. No scooters, bikes, or blades.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!