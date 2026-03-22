Kittitas County Ski and Snowboard Club

Offered by

Kittitas County Ski and Snowboard Club

About the memberships

KCSSC Skate Camp 2026

June 15-19 First Timer's Skate Camp
$110

No expiration

This camp is excellent for young new skaters just getting started or looking to start skateboard. Learn the basics, build a strong skate foundation, learn skatepark etiquette, and rip with friends!

Ages 5-17
June 15-19 5:00-6:30

This camp is for skateboard only. No scooters, bikes, or blades.

June 15-19 Intermediate-Advanced Skate Camp
$150

No expiration

Whether you want to skate bowls, street, or freestyle, our coaches will help you hone in the skills needed for optimum shredability & good times

Ages 8-17
June 15-19 5:00-7:00

*This camp is for skateboard only. No scooters, bikes, or blades.

August (Date TBD) First Timer's Skate Camp
$110

No expiration

This camp is excellent for young new skaters just getting started or looking to start skateboard. Learn the basics, build a strong skate foundation, learn skatepark etiquette, and rip with friends!

Ages 5-17
August Dates TBD

*This camp is for skateboard only. No scooters, bikes, or blades.

August (Date TBD) Intermediate-Advanced Skate Camp
$150

No expiration

Whether you want to skate bowls, street, or freestyle, our coaches will help you hone in the skills needed for optimum shredability & good times! Ages 8-17

August Dates TBD

This camp is for skateboard only. No scooters, bikes, or blades.

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