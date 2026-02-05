KCTD Fee Payment Plan

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Breaks the fee into 5 payments of $51. Your card will be charged automatically once a month until the total amount is reached. When your 5th payment is processed, the plan will end, and you’ll receive an email confirming that your balance is paid in full.
Renews monthly
Breaks the fee into 5 payments of $48. Your card will be charged automatically once a month until the total amount is reached. When your 5th payment is processed, the plan will end, and you’ll receive an email confirming that your balance is paid in full.
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