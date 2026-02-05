Kansas City Tres Dias

Offered by

Kansas City Tres Dias

About the memberships

KCTD Fee Payment Plan

Team Fee Payment Plan
$51

Renews monthly

Breaks the fee into 5 payments of $51. Your card will be charged automatically once a month until the total amount is reached. When your 5th payment is processed, the plan will end, and you’ll receive an email confirming that your balance is paid in full.

Candidate Fee Payment Plan
$48

Renews monthly

Breaks the fee into 5 payments of $48. Your card will be charged automatically once a month until the total amount is reached. When your 5th payment is processed, the plan will end, and you’ll receive an email confirming that your balance is paid in full.

Add a donation for Kansas City Tres Dias

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!