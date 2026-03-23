KD Kaddyshack Spring 2026

Please Venmo @paytonsvihlik to continue registration and payment for the event. Please submit an entire payment of $180 ($45/per golfer - 4 golfers per team) and indicate the Team Captain's name and organization in the description.





Ticket includes green fee for 4 golfers, 9-hole scramble tournament entry, 2 golf carts per team, KD Kaddyshack t-shirts, meal, and eligibility for prizes. One Team Captain registers and pays for the full team.





Questions? Contact us!

​VP Events & Programming - Megan Clark

(815)-978-4122

[email protected]





Director of Philanthropy - Payton Svihlik

(219)-307-5528

[email protected]