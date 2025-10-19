Trim Your Tree with a Purpose

Customize this Christmas ornament with the names of your family, friends, co-workers, etc. You can add names to the stocking and add pet food bowels.
Please add shipping to your order if you plan to have it shipped.
Price includes tax.
Customize this Christmas ornament with the names of your family, friends, co-workers, etc. Add up to 9 marshmallow with names.
Customize this Christmas ornament with the names of your family, friends, co-workers, etc. Add up to 10 boots with names.
Customize this Christmas ornament with the names of your family, friends, co-workers, etc. You can add large cow and small cows with names.
Countdown the days until Christmas by turning the wheel. Watch as Santa appears as the countdown gets closer to 0.
If you plan to have your ornament(s) shipped, please add shipping to your order to help us cover the cost so more of our funds can go to our mission.
