ΚΔΡ Alumni Banquet 2025

The Faculty Club

University of California, Berkeley, Minor Ln, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA

Alumni Dinner Attendance
$125
An optional additional donation can be added below. On the checkout screen you can indicate how you want to split up this donation between the chapter (not tax deductible) and the Lambda scholarship fund (tax deductible). Thank you!
Non-attendance donation
free
Please indicate donation amount in the box below. On the checkout screen you can indicate how you want to split up this donation between the chapter (not tax deductible) and the Lambda scholarship fund (tax deductible). Thank you!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing