Kadosh Ekklesia Church Of God In Christ Inc

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Kadosh Ekklesia Church Of God In Christ Inc

About this shop

KE Merch Shop

KE T-shirts with Logo item
KE T-shirts with Logo
$15

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in small, medium, large. There is a $5 additional charge for XL, XXL, 3X, etc.

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KE Skully cap with Logo item
KE Skully cap with Logo
$12

Great cap. Available in three sizes and two colors. The sizes are listed. There is a $5 additional charge for XXL, 3XL, etc.


The colors are Light Blue and Black

KE Mug with Logo item
KE Mug with Logo
$12

This is the mug with a handle.

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KE Mug with Logo item
KE Mug with Logo
$10

This is the mug without a handle.

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Tshirt with sayings and Logo
$20

You can print one of the favorite sayings from Pastor Lance & Lady Dennette on the back of the t-shirt. The church logo will be printed on the front in the upper left hand corner. Each shirt comes in two colors (white and blue). The sizes are listed. There is a $5 additonal charge for sizes XL, XXL, 3X, etc.


Please specify:

'That's good'

'It's tight, but it's right'

'Almost right, is always wrong'

'Preach here'

'In it's totality'



Pharmakeia: Breaking the Spirit of Addiction (English book) item
Pharmakeia: Breaking the Spirit of Addiction (English book)
$39.99

Hard cover edition (English version) of book written by Pastor Lance Anderson.

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Pharmakeia: Breaking the Spirit of Addiction (English book) item
Pharmakeia: Breaking the Spirit of Addiction (English book)
$20

Paperback edition (English version) of book written by Pastor Lance Anderson.

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