KE Merch Shop

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Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in small, medium, large. There is a $5 additional charge for XL, XXL, 3X, etc.
Great cap. Available in three sizes and two colors. The sizes are listed. There is a $5 additional charge for XXL, 3XL, etc.
The colors are Light Blue and Black
This is the mug with a handle.
This is the mug without a handle.
You can print one of the favorite sayings from Pastor Lance & Lady Dennette on the back of the t-shirt. The church logo will be printed on the front in the upper left hand corner. Each shirt comes in two colors (white and blue). The sizes are listed. There is a $5 additonal charge for sizes XL, XXL, 3X, etc.
Please specify:
'That's good'
'It's tight, but it's right'
'Almost right, is always wrong'
'Preach here'
'In it's totality'
Hard cover edition (English version) of book written by Pastor Lance Anderson.
Paperback edition (English version) of book written by Pastor Lance Anderson.
$
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