Kechi Park Playground Auction - The First Nail

Be part of history by placing the very first nail in Kechi’s new community-built playground.





The First Nail represents the beginning of something special—a project built by neighbors, families, and friends coming together for the next generation.

The winning bidder will:

Kick off Build Week by hammering the first nail

Be recognized as part of this milestone moment

Be invited to a special photo opportunity during construction

This is a unique chance to leave your mark on a once-in-a-generation project for our community.