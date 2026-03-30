Hosted by

City of Kechi - Park Board

About this event

Kechi Park Playground Auction - The First Nail

Pick-up location

442 N Oliver Ave, Kechi, KS 67067, USA

Hammer the First Nail of the Kechi Community Playground
$100

Starting bid

Be part of history by placing the very first nail in Kechi’s new community-built playground.


The First Nail represents the beginning of something special—a project built by neighbors, families, and friends coming together for the next generation.

The winning bidder will:

  • Kick off Build Week by hammering the first nail
  • Be recognized as part of this milestone moment
  • Be invited to a special photo opportunity during construction

This is a unique chance to leave your mark on a once-in-a-generation project for our community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!