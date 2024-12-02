Keene Elementary PTO's Silent Auction

Toss your cares to the wind for an incredible vacation in the hot destination of Cabo San Lucas, where you can enjoy the charm of the town, a party Mecca full of conga lines and tequila and funky bars. Regardless of the hotel you choose, you'll stay in a four- or five-star luxury hotel, replete with convenient amenities to make your stay everything you desire. Cabo San Lucas is brimming with wonders of the local culture to the vibrant nightlife and a delicious dining scene, to the flair of a wide variety of daytime activities, such as sports fishing, horseback riding, sunset cruises, water sports and golf. Mexico is brimming with wonders, and you can take advantage of a wide variety of activities, such as soaking up the sun on swimmable beaches, an array of water sports, fishing (Cabo has the best fishing anywhere for the Striped Marlin, Blue Marlin and Black Marlin), horseback riding, sunset cruises, and golf on sprawling courses. You can't forget Cabo's famous nightlife! This destination on the southernmost tip of Baja California is where adventure meets paradise! Experience the enchanting Hacienda Del Mar Los Cabos Resort, an oasis nestled just steps away from Cabo del Sol golf course, with breathtaking scenery of the Sea of Cortez. This resort is surrounded by many beloved destinations such as the arch of Cabo San Lucas, the famous Medano beach and downtown Cabo. Beautifully landscaped gardens, tropical vegetation, glistening pools and old world hacienda architecture provide a true desert oasis. When you need a moment to savor relaxation, retire to the comfort of your room. Amidst the splendor of the gorgeously manicured gardens and views of Cabo's stunning beauty, the villas at The Club at Hacienda del Mar set the stage for truly exceptional vacations, each one boasting clean, bold colors and hacienda-style accents. Or discover paradise high above the sea at the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa, which offers you seclusion in a desert-by-the-sea landscape and proximity to the best of the Baja. Ignite your imagination with spectacular views of Land's End. Hacienda Encantada brings you the finest Los Cabos luxury experience, pairing exquisite accommodations with superior service, traditional Mexican architecture and breathtaking landscapes. Reconnect body, mind and soul in the wellness spa and temazcal. Relax your senses with spectacular sea views while lounging by the pool or at the swim-up bar. Indulge in the flavors of the Baja at the restaurants and bars, then explore the Marina Golden Zone. A stay at Hacienda Encantada gives you a whole new perspective on Los Cabos luxury...it will change you forever. Your trip for two includes: • 8 days/7 nights accommodations at Either The Club at Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa • All room-related taxes TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. At least one traveler must be 25 years of age or older. Blackout dates: 23 Dec-2 Jan. Holiday travel will require a supplemental fee. Standard package is for two guests. Up to two children can be added at no additional cost at the time of booking. Participating properties are subject to change. Travel is valid for 18 months from the date of issue. Travelers are responsible for applicable resort fees. Check in for Hacienda Encantada Los Cabos must occur on a Saturday. Check in for Hacienda Del Mar Los Cabos must occur on either Thursday, Saturday or Monday. A minimum 90 day advance reservation is required. Food and beverages are not included. CANCELLATION POLICY: Cancelation more than 36 days prior to arrival is subject to a $129.00 rebooking fee. Cancelation 35-15 days prior to arrival is subject to a $279.00 rebooking fee. Trip protection is available for $49.00 at the time of booking. With trip protection, there is no rebooking fee for cancelations more than 36 days prior to arrival and a $99.00 rebooking fee is due for cancelations 35-15 days prior to arrival. Cancelation less than 14 days prior to arrival, with or without trip protection, is subject to forfeiture of reservations and funds.

