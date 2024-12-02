Keene Elementary Pto

Keene Elementary PTO's Silent Auction

300 US-67, Keene, TX 76059

Enjoy the Desert Landscape by the Sea: Cabo Mexico(2)
$1,350

Starting bid

Toss your cares to the wind for an incredible vacation in the hot destination of Cabo San Lucas, where you can enjoy the charm of the town, a party Mecca full of conga lines and tequila and funky bars. Regardless of the hotel you choose, you'll stay in a four- or five-star luxury hotel, replete with convenient amenities to make your stay everything you desire. Cabo San Lucas is brimming with wonders of the local culture to the vibrant nightlife and a delicious dining scene, to the flair of a wide variety of daytime activities, such as sports fishing, horseback riding, sunset cruises, water sports and golf. Mexico is brimming with wonders, and you can take advantage of a wide variety of activities, such as soaking up the sun on swimmable beaches, an array of water sports, fishing (Cabo has the best fishing anywhere for the Striped Marlin, Blue Marlin and Black Marlin), horseback riding, sunset cruises, and golf on sprawling courses. You can't forget Cabo's famous nightlife! This destination on the southernmost tip of Baja California is where adventure meets paradise! Experience the enchanting Hacienda Del Mar Los Cabos Resort, an oasis nestled just steps away from Cabo del Sol golf course, with breathtaking scenery of the Sea of Cortez. This resort is surrounded by many beloved destinations such as the arch of Cabo San Lucas, the famous Medano beach and downtown Cabo. Beautifully landscaped gardens, tropical vegetation, glistening pools and old world hacienda architecture provide a true desert oasis. When you need a moment to savor relaxation, retire to the comfort of your room. Amidst the splendor of the gorgeously manicured gardens and views of Cabo's stunning beauty, the villas at The Club at Hacienda del Mar set the stage for truly exceptional vacations, each one boasting clean, bold colors and hacienda-style accents. Or discover paradise high above the sea at the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa, which offers you seclusion in a desert-by-the-sea landscape and proximity to the best of the Baja. Ignite your imagination with spectacular views of Land's End. Hacienda Encantada brings you the finest Los Cabos luxury experience, pairing exquisite accommodations with superior service, traditional Mexican architecture and breathtaking landscapes. Reconnect body, mind and soul in the wellness spa and temazcal. Relax your senses with spectacular sea views while lounging by the pool or at the swim-up bar. Indulge in the flavors of the Baja at the restaurants and bars, then explore the Marina Golden Zone. A stay at Hacienda Encantada gives you a whole new perspective on Los Cabos luxury...it will change you forever. Your trip for two includes: • 8 days/7 nights accommodations at Either The Club at Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa • All room-related taxes TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. At least one traveler must be 25 years of age or older. Blackout dates: 23 Dec-2 Jan. Holiday travel will require a supplemental fee. Standard package is for two guests. Up to two children can be added at no additional cost at the time of booking. Participating properties are subject to change. Travel is valid for 18 months from the date of issue. Travelers are responsible for applicable resort fees. Check in for Hacienda Encantada Los Cabos must occur on a Saturday. Check in for Hacienda Del Mar Los Cabos must occur on either Thursday, Saturday or Monday. A minimum 90 day advance reservation is required. Food and beverages are not included. CANCELLATION POLICY: Cancelation more than 36 days prior to arrival is subject to a $129.00 rebooking fee. Cancelation 35-15 days prior to arrival is subject to a $279.00 rebooking fee. Trip protection is available for $49.00 at the time of booking. With trip protection, there is no rebooking fee for cancelations more than 36 days prior to arrival and a $99.00 rebooking fee is due for cancelations 35-15 days prior to arrival. Cancelation less than 14 days prior to arrival, with or without trip protection, is subject to forfeiture of reservations and funds.
Taylor Swift Hand Signed Guitar
$1,500

Starting bid

This full-sized guitar is hand signed by Taylor Swift and it features custom graphics. This item will be sent directly to the winner following the event, along with a letter of authenticity or a hologram. *The signature has been authenticated by JSA, PSA, Beckett, or ACOA. *This is a display model guitar, and not of the quality that a professional musician would play. *The guitar is hand signed by Taylor on the pickguard. *The graphics on your guitar may not be identical to the one that is pictured above. *The guitar will be shipped to the winning bidder within 7 business days of payment arriving from the non-profit. Please email [email protected] with any questions.
Texas Style Dove Hunt Experience: Commerce, Texas (2)
$1,450

Starting bid

It's all about location, location, location. Every hunter knows that a successful hunt hinges on a well- placed shot, and the 10-2-4 Ranch is your well-placed hunting destination. A 90-minute drive from Dallas, TX, this premium high-fence hunting destination is right in your back yard - no matter where you're coming from. This first class, almost 2,000-acre ranch boasts some of the finest big game and bird hunting in Northern Texas. Your trip for two includes: • 2 days/1 night accommodations at the the 10-2-4 Ranch • Afternoon or evening guided dove hunt on day of arrival with guide and dogs (two hunters per guide) • Dinner on evening of arrival • Breakfast on day of departure • Clay shooting warm-up, drinks, snacks, and all game processing • All ranch-related taxes • Free concierge reservation service TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. A 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
Play like Arnold Palmer: Orlando, Florido (2)
$3,100

Starting bid

There's just something about Bay Hill that makes a golfer's heart beat faster, so come stay and play at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge, a bucket list item for golfers visiting Florida! Play your heart out at Bay Hill, where you have an extraordinary opportunity to golf on one of the most popular courses on the PGA tour, the course where Arnold Palmer himself played and lived! Enjoy one round of golf per person on the championship course, and engage in exclusive membership privileges, such as deluxe accommodations at the Lodge. Challenge yourself at Bay Hill, which boasts the prestige of being one of the best golf resorts in North America - not to mention, the home of the annual Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is the warm-up for the Masters. Bay Hill is the favored practice course for the most esteemed golfers, so go and put on the green – you never know who you might run into! Open only to Club members and registered guests staying at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge, the breathtaking course sweeps across 270 acres along the shores of the Butler Chain of Lakes. The Champion, Challenger and Charger links feature 27 holes of tour championship golf, a challenging though fair test for both professionals and amateurs alike. Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge is charming, inviting and all about being the best of the best – and not just when it comes to golf. At Bay Hill, you'll find premier options, from tennis to fishing! Four Har-Tru and two Plexi-Cushion courts will make tennis buffs feel right at home, and out on the Bay Hill Marina you can enjoy the best bass fishing in Florida! In addition to fishing, a day on the lake affords the opportunity to observe nature at its best, such as golden eagles, osprey, blue herons, otters, turtles and other Florida wildlife, as well as the chance to view some of the fabulous mansions known to grace the shorelines of the Butler Chain of Lakes. A heated junior-Olympic swimming pool, a relaxing spa and fitness center are just some of the additional amenities offered at Bay Hill. Your trip for two includes: • 4 days/3 nights accommodations at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge • One round of golf per person for 1 day • All room-related taxes • Free concierge reservation service TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Resort blackout dates: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Aerification course closures, Post over- seeding, Dec 1, 19-23. A minimum 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
Argentina Hunt 4 hunters 5 days, 4 nights and 3 hunting days
$1,350

Starting bid

This Experience Includes a 4-night stay at Estancia Chischaca for four hunters, five days with three full hunting days with a professional guide, Three meals per day with wine and beer, Two hunters to 1 guide ratio, Pickup and drop off at San Luis Airport, and All transportation in the hunting area. We want to assure you that your safety and comfort are our top priorities. This trip promises an exclusive, action-packed adventure for four hunters in the San Luis province of Argentina. You will have the unique opportunity to hunt for Red Stag, Argentine Water Buffalo, Blackbuck, and more. You can explore thousands of acres for multiple big game species with your Gaucho guide. You’ll be treated to 5-star lodging with all the amenities of a home, including gourmet meals, local wine and beer, Wi-Fi, and more. You can schedule this trip for the 2025, 2026, or 2027 Argentina hunting seasons. Big Game Hunting A typical day begins with a full breakfast, a trip into the field to hunt, a relaxing lunch back at the lodge, a siesta, and another afternoon of big-game hunting. The day ends with cocktails, wine, appetizers, and dinner with courses inspired by the local Argentine culture, including fresh venison, chicken, beef, vegetables, and local desserts such as Crème caramel and Dulce de leche. The winning bidder is responsible for the cost of all trophy fees. Accommodation in San Luis Enjoy a four-night stay at Estancia Chischaca in a deluxe double room with an En-Suite bathroom. Savor local-inspired gourmet meals, superb Argentine wine, and local beer in the main dining area. Then, relax in the living room and share stories about your successful day of hunting. Hunt tens of thousands of acres of prime Argentine ranchlands and farmland for up to 10 plus species of Big Game animals. The most popular time to hunt is March through the end of July, when temperatures are cooler. However, since Argentina is below the equator, the seasons are opposite of those in the United States. Additional Information Travel must take place within three years from the date of purchase. Reservations are subject to availability. Hunting trips must be booked with the outfitter within 90 days for the 2025 to 2027 hunting seasons, as dates and availability go fast. Children as young as eight who have taken a hunter safety course can hunt with a parent. A non-refundable deposit of $1,500 is applied 100% towards each hunter’s trophy fees for animals harvested at the end of the hunting trip.Each hunter must harvest at least two animals of their choice per trophy fee price sheet. Non-hunting observers can join the journey for $1,500 per person ($500 due at the time of booking, and the balance is due after the hunt). Minimum Requirements Your hunt is good for four hunters, but your group may be as small as two hunters. All hunting is done on a 1 Guide to 2 hunter basis. Single hunters are welcome but must harvest at least four animals (the equivalent of two hunters). Add Extra Hunters at No Extra Cost! Do you have extra hunting buddies that want to join your group? You can add up to 4 more at no additional cost. Trophy fee deposits and minimum harvests still apply. If you have six to eight hunters, you can have the lodge exclusively for your group. You can enjoy the entire lodge and its amenities without additional exclusivity charges. Not included with this trip: Airfare to Buenos Aires and San Luis City, trophy fees for animals harvested or wounded or lost, accommodations before or after the hunt, dip and pack or other taxidermy services, trophy export costs, rifle permits, Argentine hunting licenses, gratuities, personal or medical insurance or non-hunters. Please note: The use of drugs and illegal substances, prostitution, visiting strip clubs, or other unlawful or illicit activities is not condoned or allowed at the lodge or under the supervision of Argentina Top Hunts. Breaking these rules will result in losing your hunting privileges without a refund and being immediately escorted to the airport. Contact For questions and reservations, please get in touch with Cody Kennerknecht at 970-250-6613 or [email protected] See our Charity Safaris Disclaimer here: http://charity.2.vu/disclaimer. * Due to currency fluctuations and post-COVID inflation, trophy fee prices are subject to change.
Cruise the Caribbean (2)
$2,700

Starting bid

Soak up the splendor of the seas as you make your way though the beautiful Caribbean, visiting secluded locales and energizing your mind, body and soul. Your cares will melt away as you sail along the shimmering crystal blue waters, where the tropical sunshine paints your body a golden hue, the gentle sea breezes tickle your skin, and where snorkeling and scuba diving are a favorite pastime. Relax on the powder-soft sand of a quiet beach, swim with stingrays, visit local wildlife habitats or explore an ancient Mayan city on horseback – a cruise with Royal Caribbean means you're sure to have the time of your life! When you cruise with Royal Caribbean International, you're not just boarding another cruise ship - you're entering a sensational world of bold discoveries, customized adventures, multi-cultural exploration, dazzling entertainment, incredible culinary creations, and uniquely personalized service. There's a reason Royal Caribbean International has been recognized as the Best Cruise Line Overall and the Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean by Travel Weekly readers for 14 years. No matter where you are - the pool, the dining room, the spa or your room - get ready to be wowed! From the mangrove swampland-turned-cosmopolitan city of Miami to the unspoiled white sand beaches of Mexico, if you're looking for Latin flavor and unrivaled nightlife, ruins and jungles, eco-adventures and tranquility, you're sure to find it all in the Caribbean! One of the most rewarding experiences of the Caribbean, for snorkelers and non-swimmers alike, is a visit to Stingray City in the Cayman Islands, where you can mingle with stingrays amongst colorful tropical fish. Dive head first into the mysterious and beautiful world of lively reefs in Cozumel and Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico and Roatan, Honduras. Or discover the underwater world of Chankanaab on a deep-sea adventure aboard the Atlantis Submarine. You'll love all the fun under the sun (and under the water!) in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, where you can tour the saltwater lagoons by kayak, and discover egrets, plovers, heron and pelicans. Beyond the glitz of St. Thomas' famous shopping district (there's a reason it's known as the duty-free shopping capital of the world!), the island enchants with a fascinating history and natural scenery. Explore the diverse heritage in Charlotte Amalie, or splash your way around at vibrant reefs or a gorgeous beach. You can also max out your relaxation and turn up the thrills like never before during a Perfect Day at CocoCay! Sample Itinerary: Miami, Florida; George Town, Grand Cayman; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami, Florida and seasonal operation from Galveston,Texas Your trip for two includes: • 5 night Caribbean cruise on Royal Caribbean • North America embark ports • Cruise fare for two as well as existing government fees and taxes (guests are responsible for incidentals they may wish to purchase while on the ship) • Standard recommended gratuities • Exciting destinations • Daily meals • Amazing entertainment daily • A world of shipboard activities • Well-appointed accommodations in a veranda stateroom • State of the art health & fitness facilities TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. You may choose to pay a fee to add a 3rd or 4th guest to your stateroom. You can also apply the award value towards any other Royal Caribbean cruise by simply paying the difference between award value and lowest fare at redemption time (not applicable to any other promo code or promotion). Blackout dates are last 2 weeks of December including Christmas and New Year sailings. Itineraries are current at time of catalog issue and subject to change without notice. Departures from the Galveston port may vary depending on the season. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue. A 45 days advance reservation is required.
Costa Rica Getaway (up to 8 guests)
$5,600

Starting bid

Spend 6 full days and 6 nights in one of our Villas, great for 4 couples or large families. A true native experience with American luxury. Our villas are located in the beautiful country of Costa Rica and they are among the finest the country has to offer. Located in the Playa Herradura and Playa Hermossa areas, our villas offer breathtaking views of both the mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Located minutes from the small surf villages of Jaco and Hermossa, you will enjoy a rich Central American culture with great night life as well as numerous activities on both the water and land. Spend the day doing a canopy tour over the jungle or strap in and rappel down one of the many beautiful waterfalls just minutes from your house. Costa Rica also offers world-class offshore fishing and our fleet of custom maverick sport fishing yachts can provide you with a once in a lifetime experience. Spend the day fishing and bring home your catch for one of our chefs to prepare for dinner. This is truly an exclusive and unique vacation experience in Costa Rica with true native feel while maintaining American luxury standards! Your trip for up to eight people includes: • 7 days/6 nights accommodations for 4 couples or a large family at one of our Costa Rican Villas • $250 villa utility usage allowance • All villa-related taxes • Free concierge reservation service Transfers to and from the airport, maid service, and chef service can all be arranged for your trip at an additional rate. Golfing, fishing, waterfall rappelling, ATV tours, horseback riding, surfing lessons, canopy zip line tours are available but must be booked separately and are not a part of this package. Grocery shopping prior to arrival available. TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. Villa will accommodate up to 8 guests. Check in must occur on Saturday and check out must occur on Friday. A security deposit will be required at the time of booking and returned at the end of the stay. In-country service fee of $65 per person not included. Blackout dates are last 2 weeks of December including Christmas and New Year's weeks A minimum 90 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue. CANCELLATION POLICY: Cancellation less than 120 days prior to arrival will be subject to forfeiture of reservations and funds.
Theron Safaris Plains Game Hunt 7-Night for 4 hunters
$1,350

Starting bid

South Africa Hunt A Includes a 7-night stay with Theron Safaris for four hunters, six full hunting days, chef-prepared meals per day with wine and beer, two hunters to one guide, trackers and skinners with hunters in the field, all transportation in the hunting area daily laundry, field preparation of trophies and pickup and drop off from the closest airport. On this exciting adventure, you will Hunt tens of thousands of acres of Veld (grassland) in the Limpopo and Free State Provinces of South Africa. Enjoy lodging with all the amenities of the home, including gourmet meals, local beer, wine, laundry service, Wi-Fi, and more. Plains Game Hunting A typical day begins with a full breakfast, a morning hunt trip into the field, where you will be guided to specific areas where the game is abundant. After a successful hunt, the animal is field-dressed and prepared for transport back to the lodge. A relaxing lunch at the lodge follows, and another afternoon plains-game hunting experience. The day is completed with sundowners (cocktails) around the boma (fireplace sitting area), appetizers, and dinner with courses inspired by the local South African culture, including fresh game, chicken, beef, vegetables, and local desserts. Accommodations Indulge in six nights of luxury in a meticulously designed hunting lodge, tailored with the American hunter in mind. Each hunter or couple will enjoy a single-occupancy room and bathroom, ensuring your privacy and comfort. In the main dining area, delight in locally inspired gourmet meals, superb South African wine, and local beer. Unwind by the boma and share stories about your successful day of hunting, feeling pampered and relaxed. Embark on an exhilarating adventure as you hunt thousands of South African bushveld acres for up to 45 plus Plains game and dangerous game species. The thrill of the hunt is amplified by the diverse range of species you can encounter. The most popular time to hunt is late May through the end of August when temperatures are cooler. However, February through April are excellent, and October and November are hot, offering a unique experience each season. Therefore, the hunting season runs from February through November. Since South Africa is below the equator, the seasons are opposite of those in the United States. Additional Information Travel must be completed within three years from the date of purchase. Reservations are subject to availability. Hunting trips must be booked with the outfitter within 90 days for the 2025 to 2027 hunting seasons, as dates and availability go fast. We understand the importance of flexibility in planning your trip, and we are here to accommodate your needs. Children as young as eight who have taken a hunter safety course can hunt with a parent. A deposit of $1,500 per hunter is required to reserve hunting dates. The $1,500 deposit goes 100% towards trophy fees for animals harvested at the end of the trip. An additional $1,000 deposit is due one year before arrival. This second deposit goes 100% towards the trophy fee bill at the end of the hunt. Non-hunters can also join the journey and experience the beauty of South Africa's wilderness at $2,000 per person. Children from 5 to 12 are $400, and 13 to 17 are $800. A $500 deposit is required at booking, with the balance due to the outfitter at the end of the trip. There is no deposit for children's rates. Non-hunters can enjoy the lodge's amenities, participate in non-hunting activities, and accompany hunters on their expeditions. Theron Safaris operates from several Lodges in the Limpopo and Free State Provinces. Airport pickup is from the closest airport to the lodge. You will receive an email from the outfitter with the arrival and departure airports. Hunters must harvest at least three animals per trophy fee price sheet (excluding Baboon, Jackal, or Monkey). Seasonal Incentives** Theron Safaris offers travel incentives for specific months. If you book a hunt in February, March, or April, each hunter will receive a $500 trophy fee credit, reducing the overall cost of your safari. Each hunter will receive a $2,000 trophy fee credit for any hunts booked from August through November, providing even more value for your money. Please see the Charity Safaris Disclaimer for details. Minimum Requirements Your hunt is designed for 4 to 6 hunters, but your group may be as small as two hunters. All hunting is done on a 1 Guide to 2 Hunter basis, ensuring personalized attention and guidance. The average hunter will spend $4500 to $5500 in trophy fees, depending on the species and number of animals harvested. Not included with this trip are trophy fees for animals harvested, wounded, or lost, airfare, accommodations before or after the hunt, dip, pack, or other taxidermy services, trophy export costs, rifle rental (if you don't bring your rifle), gratuities, personal or medical insurance, or non-hunters. At Theron African Safaris, we uphold the highest standards of safety and ethics. Please note that the use of drugs and illegal substances, prostitution, visiting strip clubs, or other illegal or illicit activities is not condoned or allowed at the lodge or under our supervision. We are committed to ensuring your safety and the integrity of the hunting experience. Any violation of these rules will result in losing your hunting privileges without a refund and being immediately escorted to the airport. Contact For questions and reservations, please contact Cody Kennerknecht at (970) 250-6613 or [email protected]. * Due to currency fluctuations and post-COVID inflation, trophy fee prices are subject to change. **See our Charity Safaris Disclaimer here: http://charity.2.vu/disclaimer.
Dream Vacation * 7 nights, 2 adults & 2 children (under 12)
$1,500

Starting bid

The Dream Vacation Getaway Picture this: you're whisked away from the ordinary, transported to a world of endless possibilities, where every sunrise brings new adventures. From the powdery slopes of ski resorts to the sun drenched beaches, from the hustle and bustle of big cities to the tranquil embrace of mountain havens and lakeside sanctuaries we've curated the ultimate collection of vacation experiences that will leave you breathless. Imagine yourself in a 4 star condo resort, nestled in the heart of your dream destination. The United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Australia, Asia, the Caribbean Islands… the world is yours to explore! With a variety of layouts, from cozy studios to expansive two -bedroom retreats, our network of rental condominiums offers more than just a place to rest your head. They're your home away from home, designed to wrap you in comfort even when you're halfway across the globe. So, ladies and gentlemen, prepare to bid, to dream, and to make a difference. The Dream Vacation Getaway is your ticket to unparalleled adventure, relaxation, and the knowledge that you're part of something bigger. Get ready to turn your dreams into reality! ***Choose From a Studio to 1-Bedroom for 2 Adults & 2 Children Under 12 Hundreds of Domestic and International *Destinations to Choose From Worldwide Domestic Destinations Nashville, Tennessee Panama City Beach, Florida Orlando, Florida Vail, Colorado Lake Tahoe, California Palm Springs, California New Orleans, Louisiana Myrtle Beach, Florida Portland, Oregon San Francisco, California Sedona, Arizona Snowbird, Utah *International Destinations Bali, Indonesia Leysin, Switzerland Los Cabos, Mexico Cabarete, Dominican Republic Soriano Nel Cimino, Italy Tenerife, Spain Devon, England Olimpia, Brazil Palmira, Venezuela Pon Gau, Austria Athens, Greece Alberta, Canada **Terms** Voucher expires 18 month from date of your event $100 refundable deposit required at activation All bookings are subject to hotel availability Upgrades & booking concierge services available

