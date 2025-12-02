Keene Elementary PTO's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
WORLD OF HYATT RESORTS DESIGNED FOR YOU IN EITHER CANCUN, CABO SAN LUCAS, PUERTO VALLARTA, RIVIERA MAYA, COZUMEL, HUATULCO, IXTAPA, MEXICO OR PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Notes:
TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
-
CANCELLATION POLICY: CANCELATION MORE THAN 16 DAYS PRIOR TO ARRIVAL IS SUBJECT TO REBOOKING WITH FULL CREDIT. CANCELATION LESS THAN 16 DAYS PRIOR TO ARRIVAL IS SUBJECT TO A 2- NIGHT PENALTY.
Starting bid
Notes:
TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
-
Starting bid
EMBRACE ROMANCE IN MEXICO IN A BREATHTAKING LUXURY RESORT
Includes:
Notes:
Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year's weeks. Please inquire for details.
Starting bid
Hit the jackpot in Las Vegas!
Notes:
Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S holidays including July 4th, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
Starting bid
Indulge in unforgettable Mexican moments in one of six luxury resorts.
Notes:
Travel year-round with the exception of major U.S holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas and New Year's weeks
Starting bid
Seek serenity in the Great Smoky Mountains
Notes:
Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of January 1st-14th, September, October, and Christmas and New Year's weeks.
Please inquire for details
Starting bid
Answer the call of paradise on an
all-inclusive getaway to one of four
Caribbean resorts:
Notes:
Subject to availability and
travel year-round. A peak season surcharge of $25 per person per night applies from December 21–January 3 and from February 1–24.
Starting bid
Set off on a Great American Getaway toone of five iconic US destinations:
Notes:
Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major event dates and holidays including but not limited to Christmas and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates may apply per destination.
