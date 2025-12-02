Keene Elementary Pto

Hosted by

Keene Elementary Pto

About this event

Keene Elementary PTO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

300 US-67, Keene, TX 76059, USA

Elevated All-Inclusive (5 days, 4 nights, 2 people) item
Elevated All-Inclusive (5 days, 4 nights, 2 people) item
Elevated All-Inclusive (5 days, 4 nights, 2 people) item
Elevated All-Inclusive (5 days, 4 nights, 2 people)
$2,000

Starting bid

WORLD OF HYATT RESORTS DESIGNED FOR YOU IN EITHER CANCUN, CABO SAN LUCAS, PUERTO VALLARTA, RIVIERA MAYA, COZUMEL, HUATULCO, IXTAPA, MEXICO OR PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC


Notes:

  • 5 days and 4 nights in a studio room at one of the following sample resorts:
    • DREAMS VALLARTA
    • DREAMS CABO
    • DREAMS RIVIERA MAYA
    • DREAMS CANCUN
    • DREAMS HUATULCO
    • SECRETS VALLARTA
    • SECRETS COZUMEL
    • SUNSCAPE PUERTO VALLARTA
    • SUNSCAPE COZUMEL
    • SUNSCAPE IXTAPA
    • HYATT ZIVA RIVIERA
    • HYATT ZILARA RIVIERA MAYA
    • HYATT VIVID GRAND ISLAND CANCUN
    • (COMPLETE HOTEL LIST AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST)
  • All meals, snacks and beverages, including alcohol gratuities and hotel taxes



TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

-

  • PACKAGE FOR COUPLES ONLY. NO MORE THAN TWO COUPLES ARE PERMITTED TO TRAVEL TOGETHER.
  • TRAVEL PACKAGE IS NON-REFUNDABLE AND SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY.
  • CERTIFICATES/GIFT CARDS CANNOT BE REPLACED.
  • TRAVELERS MUST BE RESIDENTS OF EITHER THE UNITED STATES OR CANADA.
  • PASSPORT REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL OUTSIDE THE U.S. PARTICIPATING PROPERTIES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
  • TRAVEL IS VALID FOR 18 MONTHS FROM THE DATE OF ISSUE.
  • HOLIDAY TRAVEL DATES MAY BE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDITIONAL COST, BUT AVAILABILITY IS NOT GUARANTEED.
  • BLACKOUT DATES: DEC 19- JAN 4.
  • ANY UPGRADES, ADDITIONAL NIGHTS, OR ADDING ADDITIONAL GUESTS MUST BE BOOKED DIRECTLY WITH THE RESORT AFTER THE ORIGINAL PACKAGE BOOKING IS COMPLETED.
  • A MINIMUM 60 DAY ADVANCE RESERVATION IS REQUIRED.

CANCELLATION POLICY: CANCELATION MORE THAN 16 DAYS PRIOR TO ARRIVAL IS SUBJECT TO REBOOKING WITH FULL CREDIT. CANCELATION LESS THAN 16 DAYS PRIOR TO ARRIVAL IS SUBJECT TO A 2- NIGHT PENALTY.

Elevated All-Inclusive (5 days, 4 nights, 2 people) item
Elevated All-Inclusive (5 days, 4 nights, 2 people) item
Elevated All-Inclusive (5 days, 4 nights, 2 people) item
Elevated All-Inclusive (5 days, 4 nights, 2 people)
$2,000

Starting bid

WORLD OF HYATT RESORTS DESIGNED FOR YOU IN EITHER CANCUN, CABO SAN LUCAS, PUERTO VALLARTA, RIVIERA MAYA, COZUMEL, HUATULCO, IXTAPA, MEXICO OR PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC


Notes:

  • 5 days and 4 nights in a studio room at one of the following sample resorts:
    • DREAMS VALLARTA
    • DREAMS CABO
    • DREAMS RIVIERA MAYA
    • DREAMS CANCUN
    • DREAMS HUATULCO
    • SECRETS VALLARTA
    • SECRETS COZUMEL
    • SUNSCAPE PUERTO VALLARTA
    • SUNSCAPE COZUMEL
    • SUNSCAPE IXTAPA
    • HYATT ZIVA RIVIERA
    • HYATT ZILARA RIVIERA MAYA
    • HYATT VIVID GRAND ISLAND CANCUN
    • (COMPLETE HOTEL LIST AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST)
  • All meals, snacks and beverages, including alcohol gratuities and hotel taxes



TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

-

  • Package for couples only. No more than two couples are permitted to travel togetherPACKAGE FOR COUPLES ONLY. NO MORE THAN TWO COUPLES ARE PERMITTED TO TRAVEL TOGETHER.
  • TRAVEL PACKAGE IS NON-REFUNDABLE AND SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY.
  • CERTIFICATES/GIFT CARDS CANNOT BE REPLACED.
  • TRAVELERS MUST BE RESIDENTS OF EITHER THE UNITED STATES OR CANADA.
  • PASSPORT REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL OUTSIDE THE U.S. PARTICIPATING PROPERTIES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
  • TRAVEL IS VALID FOR 18 MONTHS FROM THE DATE OF ISSUE.
  • HOLIDAY TRAVEL DATES MAY BE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDITIONAL COST, BUT AVAILABILITY IS NOT GUARANTEED.
  • BLACKOUT DATES: DEC 19- JAN 4.
  • ANY UPGRADES, ADDITIONAL NIGHTS, OR ADDING ADDITIONAL GUESTS MUST BE BOOKED DIRECTLY WITH THE RESORT AFTER THE ORIGINAL PACKAGE BOOKING IS COMPLETED.
  • A MINIMUM 60 DAY ADVANCE RESERVATION IS REQUIRED.

CANCELLATION POLICY: CANCELATION MORE THAN 16 DAYS PRIOR TO ARRIVAL IS SUBJECT TO REBOOKING WITH FULL CREDIT. CANCELATION LESS THAN 16 DAYS PRIOR TO ARRIVAL IS SUBJECT TO A 2- NIGHT PENALTY.

Jewel of Mexico (2 guests, 7 nights) item
Jewel of Mexico (2 guests, 7 nights) item
Jewel of Mexico (2 guests, 7 nights) item
Jewel of Mexico (2 guests, 7 nights)
$900

Starting bid

EMBRACE ROMANCE IN MEXICO IN A BREATHTAKING LUXURY RESORT


Includes:

  • a stunning master room in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts for two guests over seven nights
  • upscale amenities from sprawling swimming pools, world-class dining, and waterparks, to spas, golf courses, and more
  • exclusive on-site entertainment, wellness center access, and preferred rates on golf

Notes:

  • 12 months to book and 18 months from event date to travel
  • Airfare/ food/ ground transportation/ resort fee not included
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old.
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period.
  • Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
  • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final.
  • Experiences may not be transferred or resold.

Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year's weeks. Please inquire for details.


Las Vegas Lights (2 guest, 5 nights) item
Las Vegas Lights (2 guest, 5 nights) item
Las Vegas Lights (2 guest, 5 nights) item
Las Vegas Lights (2 guest, 5 nights)
$1,000

Starting bid

Hit the jackpot in Las Vegas!

  • Get lucky in Las Vegas with a golden getaway to your choice of a luxe hotel stay from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands
  • Indulge with spacious suites and access to resort amenities
  • Hit a winning streak with a sought-after location by the Las Vegas Strip, and the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar's Palace, and Madame Tussauds minutes away


Notes:

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel
  • Airfare not included
  • Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
  • Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption
  • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.


Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S holidays including July 4th, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.

Mexican Moments (4 guest, 4 nights) item
Mexican Moments (4 guest, 4 nights) item
Mexican Moments (4 guest, 4 nights) item
Mexican Moments (4 guest, 4 nights)
$1,500

Starting bid

Indulge in unforgettable Mexican moments in one of six luxury resorts.


  • Discover Mexican paradise with a stay at your choice of luxury resort in Riviera Maya, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta, Puerto Penasco, or Mazatlan
  • Unwind in an elegant two-bedroom suite with private balcony
  • Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling swimming pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more
  • Take advantage of wellness center access and preferred rates on golf

Notes:

  • 12 months to book and 18 months to travel
  • Airfare not included
  • Premium guest services included for trip planning
  • Limit one certificate per household in a 120month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
  • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.


Travel year-round with the exception of major U.S holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas and New Year's weeks

Smoky Mountains Serenity (6 guest, 4 nights) item
Smoky Mountains Serenity (6 guest, 4 nights) item
Smoky Mountains Serenity (6 guest, 4 nights) item
Smoky Mountains Serenity (6 guest, 4 nights)
$2,400

Starting bid

Seek serenity in the Great Smoky Mountains


  • Answer the call of the wild with a retreat to a breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains
  • Savor alpine serenity with an impressive wrap-around desk, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors
  • Embrace the great outdoors with hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away

Notes:

  • 12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel
  • Please note, this home has a recommended occupancy of 4 adults and 2 children.
  • Airfare not included
  • Premium guest serves included for trip planning

Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of January 1st-14th, September, October, and Christmas and New Year's weeks.


Please inquire for details

Sun-Kissed Caribbean (2 guests, 5 nights) item
Sun-Kissed Caribbean (2 guests, 5 nights) item
Sun-Kissed Caribbean (2 guests, 5 nights) item
Sun-Kissed Caribbean (2 guests, 5 nights)
$2,600

Starting bid

Answer the call of paradise on an

all-inclusive getaway to one of four

Caribbean resorts:

  • Bask in beachfront bliss on an all-inclusive getaway to one of four resorts in Antigua orBarbados with premier amenities
  • Unwind in paradise with a private patio or balcony room, sprawling pools, spa access, and the beach steps awayEmbrace the best of the Caribbean with watersports, activities, and on-site dining
  • Extend your stay with exclusive access to discounted extra nights

Notes:

  • 12 months to book and 18 months from event date to travel
  • Airfare not included
  • A $170 resort fee and tourism tax are required additionally,
  • payable locally at the resort.
  • Limit of one certificate per household. Lead guest must be at least 30 years of age.
  • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.

Subject to availability and

travel year-round. A peak season surcharge of $25 per person per night applies from December 21–January 3 and from February 1–24.

American Dreaming (6 guests, 3 nights) item
American Dreaming (6 guests, 3 nights) item
American Dreaming (6 guests, 3 nights) item
American Dreaming (6 guests, 3 nights)
$3,600

Starting bid

Set off on a Great American Getaway toone of five iconic US destinations:

  • Embark on an All-American adventure with a three-night stay in your choice of five iconic US destinations
  • Discover a stateside paradise as you unwind in Scottsdale, Joshua Tree, Asheville, the Oregon Coast, or Corpus Christi
  • Experience your great American escape from a beautiful three-bedroom home with Premium Guest Services included


Notes:

  • 12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel
  • Airfare not included


Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major event dates and holidays including but not limited to Christmas and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates may apply per destination.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!