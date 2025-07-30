Keene High School Class of 2000 – 25th Reunion

Hosted by
About this event
The official reunion event. Saturday, Sept 13 at 7:00 PM @ Birdies on Main Street. Includes light food and plenty of space to catch up. Friends and partners welcome—each person needs their own ticket.
Casual meet‑up to kick off the weekend! Friday, Sept 12 starting around 7:00 PM. Locations announced closer to date. RSVP helps us plan stops and reserve space. Friends and partners welcome.
A laid‑back, family‑friendly gathering at the pavilion at Wheelock Park. Saturday, Sept 13 at 11:00 AM. Bring your own food, drinks, and picnic blanket. Kids welcome! RSVPs for each of you helps us plan.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!