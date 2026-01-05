Keep It Light: a Collaboration of Comedy and Choral

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Access to soft drink and water purchases at the bar.
PRIORITY SEATING down front. Two drink tickets at the bar. We want you to be "hydrated" Enjoy two alcohol or non-alcoholic beverages included in you ticket.
By upgrading you will receive preferred seating and two drinks from the bar. This is not a ticket for entrance, only to upgrade an existing general admission ticket.
$
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