Keep Lewisville Beautiful Corporate Memberships

Your $10,000 membership can help purchases a year's worth of trees for Arbor Day plantings. Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at all three KLB signature events (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, your logo with a link to your website on our member list webpage, a recognition feature plus ad space in two of our newsletters, your logo with a link on the sponsor carousel on our homepage, press release recognition, special event recognition, inclusion on our permanent donor recognition wall, and the opportunity to host a corporate booth at a signature KLB event.

Your $10,000 membership can help purchases a year's worth of trees for Arbor Day plantings. Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at all three KLB signature events (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, your logo with a link to your website on our member list webpage, a recognition feature plus ad space in two of our newsletters, your logo with a link on the sponsor carousel on our homepage, press release recognition, special event recognition, inclusion on our permanent donor recognition wall, and the opportunity to host a corporate booth at a signature KLB event.

More details...