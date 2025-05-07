Keep Lewisville Beautiful Corporate Memberships

Your $250 membership can help purchase supplies for a youth educational class.
Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at one KLB signature event (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, and your logo on our member list webpage.
Your $250 membership can help purchase supplies for a youth educational class.
Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at one KLB signature event (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, and your logo on our member list webpage.
Cleanup Crew
$500
Valid for one year
Your $500 membership can help feed volunteers at community wide events like Spring Cleanup and Trash Bash.
Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at one KLB signature event (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, your logo with a link to your website on our member list webpage, and a newsletter recognition feature.
Your $500 membership can help feed volunteers at community wide events like Spring Cleanup and Trash Bash.
Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at one KLB signature event (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, your logo with a link to your website on our member list webpage, and a newsletter recognition feature.
Pollinator Sustainer
$1,000
Valid for one year
Your $1,000 membership can help plant 1.5 acres of wildflowers.
Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at two KLB signature events (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, your logo with a link to your website on our member list webpage, a newsletter recognition feature, and your logo with a link on the sponsor carousel on our homepage.
Your $1,000 membership can help plant 1.5 acres of wildflowers.
Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at two KLB signature events (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, your logo with a link to your website on our member list webpage, a newsletter recognition feature, and your logo with a link on the sponsor carousel on our homepage.
Program Benefactor
$2,500
Valid for one year
Your $2,500 membership can help provide supplies to support six community cleanups.
Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at two KLB signature events (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, your logo with a link to your website on our member list webpage, a recognition feature plus ad space in one of our newsletters, and your logo with a link on the sponsor carousel on our homepage.
Your $2,500 membership can help provide supplies to support six community cleanups.
Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at two KLB signature events (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, your logo with a link to your website on our member list webpage, a recognition feature plus ad space in one of our newsletters, and your logo with a link on the sponsor carousel on our homepage.
Volunteer Champion
$5,000
Valid for one year
Your $5,000 membership can help host a volunteer appreciation event.
Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at all three KLB signature events (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, your logo with a link to your website on our member list webpage, a recognition feature plus ad space in one of our newsletters, and your logo with a link on the sponsor carousel on our homepage.
Your $5,000 membership can help host a volunteer appreciation event.
Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at all three KLB signature events (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, your logo with a link to your website on our member list webpage, a recognition feature plus ad space in one of our newsletters, and your logo with a link on the sponsor carousel on our homepage.
Living Legacy
$10,000
Valid for one year
Your $10,000 membership can help purchases a year's worth of trees for Arbor Day plantings.
Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at all three KLB signature events (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, your logo with a link to your website on our member list webpage, a recognition feature plus ad space in two of our newsletters, your logo with a link on the sponsor carousel on our homepage, press release recognition, special event recognition, inclusion on our permanent donor recognition wall, and the opportunity to host a corporate booth at a signature KLB event.
Your $10,000 membership can help purchases a year's worth of trees for Arbor Day plantings.
Your membership includes one printed event sponsor sign with your company logo at all three KLB signature events (SCU, MADD, or TTB), your logo on that event's specific webpage, your logo with a link to your website on our member list webpage, a recognition feature plus ad space in two of our newsletters, your logo with a link on the sponsor carousel on our homepage, press release recognition, special event recognition, inclusion on our permanent donor recognition wall, and the opportunity to host a corporate booth at a signature KLB event.
Add a donation for Keep Lewisville Beautiful
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!