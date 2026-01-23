Keep Mason's Light Glowing

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Engraved, hand-finished oak cube, topped with a preserved purple floral cluster bound in twine. Tealight candle included.
Engraved, hand-finished oak cube, topped with a preserved teal floral cluster bound in twine. Tealight candle included.
Anyone that is out of state or not doing local pick up, please add shipping.
Pick up at 3785 Morgons Castle Court, Land O Lakes, Florida 34638. We will contact you when your order is ready.
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