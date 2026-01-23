Smile Like Mason Fox, Inc.

Offered by

Smile Like Mason Fox, Inc.

About this shop

Keep Mason's Light Glowing

Purple Accent Wooden Memorial Cube item
Purple Accent Wooden Memorial Cube item
Purple Accent Wooden Memorial Cube item
Purple Accent Wooden Memorial Cube
$13

Engraved, hand-finished oak cube, topped with a preserved purple floral cluster bound in twine. Tealight candle included.

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Teal Accent Wooden Memorial Cube item
Teal Accent Wooden Memorial Cube item
Teal Accent Wooden Memorial Cube item
Teal Accent Wooden Memorial Cube
$13

Engraved, hand-finished oak cube, topped with a preserved teal floral cluster bound in twine. Tealight candle included.

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Shipping
$5

Anyone that is out of state or not doing local pick up, please add shipping.

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Local - pick up
Free

Pick up at 3785 Morgons Castle Court, Land O Lakes, Florida 34638. We will contact you when your order is ready.

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Add a donation for Smile Like Mason Fox, Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!