Keep on Trucking Family Event

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for families. Family admission includes 2 Adults and up to two children.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for an individual.
Businesses or organizations can help sponsor this event and their support will be highlighted on our website, social media channels and a banner at the day of the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!