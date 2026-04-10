FIRST COAST JUNIOR ROLLERS INC

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FIRST COAST JUNIOR ROLLERS INC

About this event

Keep Our Skaters Rolling: Partner With First Coast Junior Rollers

3461 Kori Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32257, USA

Wheel Partner – $100
$100

Perfect for families, alumni, and community supporters.

Recognition Includes:

  • Name listed on annual partner thank-you post
  • Mention in one social media community appreciation post
  • Included in a collective “thank you partners” email blast
Track Partner
$250

Helps keep weekly practices strong.

Recognition Includes:

  • Everything above
  • Name recognition at one scrimmage or practice
  • Included on group partner signage at one event
  • Featured in one parent communication thank-you section
Jam Partner
$500

Supports real gameplay and scrimmage growth.

Recognition Includes:

  • Everything above
  • Small logo placement on website / Zeffy thank-you page
  • One dedicated social media story spotlight
  • Booth mention at one event
  • Included in rotating email signature partner recognition
Community Partner
$1,000

Supports parades, outreach, and league growth.

Recognition Includes:

  • Everything above
  • Medium logo placement
  • Dedicated Facebook + Instagram recognition post
  • Booth recognition at community events
  • Announcer recognition during scrimmages
  • Featured in one TikTok thank-you reel
All Star Partner
$2,500

High-visibility brand partner.

Recognition Includes:

  • Everything above
  • Large logo placement on event banners
  • Repeated logo recognition across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
  • Mention in parent email footer for the season
  • Scrimmage-day verbal recognition at every hosted event
  • Premium booth recognition placement
  • Featured in upcoming YouTube thank-you content
Legacy Partner
$5,000

Premier brand power and long-term community impact.

Recognition Includes:

  • Everything above
  • Top logo placement across all event banners
  • Priority recognition on all social platforms
  • Featured partner spotlight video
  • Largest email signature logo placement
  • Recognition at every practice and scrimmage
  • First right of renewal for next season
  • Exclusive “Powered by” style recognition on a major event or scrimmage

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!