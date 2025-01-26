Keep Pushin' To End Brain Cancer Golf Tournament 2025 Credit Card Payment

This is your opportunity to be an exclusive sponsor of 1 of the 18 holes. Distribute branded merchandise, create a short game or make the list of future leads. Your business name to be prominently announced at the awards ceremony.
Sponsorship Opportunity - Sponsor A Hole
$300
Your logo and branding message printed on a Tee sign and displayed on one hole.
Sponsorship Opportunity - Sponsor A Hole W/ Twosome
$600
All the benefits of a hole sponsorship plus two admissions to the tournament. *Please be sure to list your 2 players in the 'Players on my team' box at the end of the form.
Sponsorship Opportunity - Awards Banquet
$1,000
Your banner hung exclusively in the banquet room during the entire awards ceremony plus a display table.
Sponsorship Opportunity - Special Contest
$500
Chipping or putting contest sponsor (First come-first served) Your business will be the exclusive sponsor of one of these contests.
Custom Sponsorship Opportunities
$300
Your company can sponsor a merchandise bag, a polo shirt or even a beverage cart with your logo. *Pricing is determined based on opportunity selected. We will reach out to discuss.
Add a donation for Keep Pushin' To End Brain Cancer
$
