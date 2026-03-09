KTG's Shop

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Fits a gallon sized pot or a few small ones perfectly!
Comes with a pot you can paint, soil, and seeds! No minimum donation.
probably with multiple plant varieties, like a mini-herb garden. No minimum donation.
metal rack, bottom shelf on the left, and on the ground. No minimum donation.
brand new, to take home and plant in your own garden. No minimum donation.
On the middle of the wooden plant shelf.
not the smallest, not the biggest, may be chipped, but will still hold dirt
top shelf of the wooden plant shelf
various signs with various sayings and colors
Includes soil discs and seeds, 3 ceramic pots, and tray to catch water.
Just one ceramic pot or one tray, not the set
$
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