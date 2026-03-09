Keep Tyler Green

Offered by

Keep Tyler Green

About this shop

KTG's Shop

Colorful Carrying Bag (free with every donation)
Pay what you can

Fits a gallon sized pot or a few small ones perfectly!

Seed Starter Kit (small, 4 in pot, 1 plant)
Pay what you can

Comes with a pot you can paint, soil, and seeds! No minimum donation.

Seed Starter Kit (large, 1 gal pot, multiple plants)
Pay what you can

probably with multiple plant varieties, like a mini-herb garden. No minimum donation.

Starter or Prop
Pay what you can

metal rack, bottom shelf on the left, and on the ground. No minimum donation.

Unopened Seed Packet
Pay what you can

brand new, to take home and plant in your own garden. No minimum donation.

Used Ceramic Decorative Pots (small)
Pay what you can

On the middle of the wooden plant shelf.

Used Ceramic Decorative Pots (medium)
Pay what you can

not the smallest, not the biggest, may be chipped, but will still hold dirt

Used plastic pots (large)
Pay what you can

top shelf of the wooden plant shelf

Metal Signs
Pay what you can

various signs with various sayings and colors

Paintable Ceramic Flower Pot Set of 3 with Watering Tray
Pay what you can

Includes soil discs and seeds, 3 ceramic pots, and tray to catch water.

Paintable Ceramic Flower Pot OR Tray (x1)
Pay what you can

Just one ceramic pot or one tray, not the set

Add a donation for Keep Tyler Green

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!