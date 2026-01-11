Keep Vermilion County Beautiful Inc

Offered by

Keep Vermilion County Beautiful Inc

About the memberships

Keep Vermilion County Beautiful Inc's Memberships

Corporate Membership
$500

Valid until March 23, 2027

Corporate Memberships include - An opportunity for one to join the Board of Directors, opportunity to apply for a corporate beautification grant up to $500, website and social media recognition. 


Business Membership
$200

Valid until March 23, 2027

A Business Membership will include an opportunity for 1 representative to join the Board of Directors, an opportunity to apply for a $500 Beautification Grant and recognition on our website.

Nonprofit Membership
$150

No expiration

A Nonprofit Membership includes an opportunity for 1 representative to join the Board of Directors and apply for a $500 Beautification Grant, as well as website partner recognition. 


Neighborhood Association Membership
$150

Valid until March 23, 2027

A Neighborhood Association Membership includes an opportunity for 1 representative to join  the board of directors, the opportunity to apply for a $200 beautification grant, and website recognition. 


Residential Membership
$50

Valid until March 23, 2027

A Residential Membership includes an opportunity to apply for a $200 Beautification grant, and priority scheduling for our community clean ups.

Memorial Membership
$300

Valid until March 23, 2027

This special membership allows you to honor a loyal supporter of KVCB. Through our collaboration with the  City of Danville's own Leaf of Legacy, you will be partnered with both organizations.  A tree will be planted in your honor. Honorees are recognized on our social media and the Honor Roll on our website. Additionally, you will receive priority for suggesting future memorial beautification projects.


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