Keep Vermilion County Beautiful Inc's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until March 23, 2027
Corporate Memberships include - An opportunity for one to join the Board of Directors, opportunity to apply for a corporate beautification grant up to $500, website and social media recognition.
Valid until March 23, 2027
A Business Membership will include an opportunity for 1 representative to join the Board of Directors, an opportunity to apply for a $500 Beautification Grant and recognition on our website.
No expiration
A Nonprofit Membership includes an opportunity for 1 representative to join the Board of Directors and apply for a $500 Beautification Grant, as well as website partner recognition.
Valid until March 23, 2027
A Neighborhood Association Membership includes an opportunity for 1 representative to join the board of directors, the opportunity to apply for a $200 beautification grant, and website recognition.
Valid until March 23, 2027
A Residential Membership includes an opportunity to apply for a $200 Beautification grant, and priority scheduling for our community clean ups.
Valid until March 23, 2027
This special membership allows you to honor a loyal supporter of KVCB. Through our collaboration with the City of Danville's own Leaf of Legacy, you will be partnered with both organizations. A tree will be planted in your honor. Honorees are recognized on our social media and the Honor Roll on our website. Additionally, you will receive priority for suggesting future memorial beautification projects.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!