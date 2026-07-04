A lone figure stands on a misty path leading to a grand, illuminated mansion at night.
Laurel Highlands Heritage Preserve

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Laurel Highlands Heritage Preserve

About this event

Overnight Paranormal Investigation

136 E Fayette St

Uniontown, PA 15401, USA

Overnight Group Access
$350

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Overnight Paranormal Investigation

Time: 5:00 PM – 11:00 AM (next day)

Rate: $350 per group (up to 8 guests)


For those seeking a deeper experience, our overnight investigations provide extended private access to the mansion after dark. Explore four floors of history, conduct your own paranormal investigation, or simply spend the evening immersed in one of Pennsylvania's most fascinating historic homes. Guests are welcome to bring their own investigation equipment, subject to our visitor guidelines.


Your registration supports the Laurel Highlands Heritage Preserve mission to protect the mansion’s architecture, stories, and artifacts for future study and public education. This small-group experience allows time for careful observation, questions, and responsible investigation.

Group size is currently limited. For groups larger than 8, please contact us for possible accommodations. - [email protected]

All visitors must certify that they are at least 18 years of age and have read, understand, and agree to the Keighley Mansion Visitor Terms & Conditions, including the Assumption of Risk and Release of Liability. https://keighleymansion.org/terms--condt

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