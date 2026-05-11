Keith Farris's 30x30 Fundraising Account

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Leash and vest from K9 Storm (color and options will be created by the K9 handler with the link to fill out for the K9). Picture is for reference only.
Leash and vest from K9 Storm (color and options will be created by the K9 handler with the link to fill out for the K9). Picture is for reference only.
Leash and vest from K9 Storm (color and options will be created by the K9 handler with the link to fill out for the K9). Picture is for reference only.
Leash and vest from K9 Storm (color and options will be created by the K9 handler with the link to fill out for the K9). Picture is for reference only.
Leash and vest from K9 Storm (color and options will be created by the K9 handler with the link to fill out for the K9). Picture is for reference only.
Leash and vest from K9 Storm (color and options will be created by the K9 handler with the link to fill out for the K9). Picture is for reference only.
Leash and vest from K9 Storm (color and options will be created by the K9 handler with the link to fill out for the K9). Picture is for reference only.
Leash and vest from K9 Storm (color and options will be created by the K9 handler with the link to fill out for the K9). Picture is for reference only.
Leash and vest from K9 Storm (color and options will be created by the K9 handler with the link to fill out for the K9). Picture is for reference only.
Leash and vest from K9 Storm (color and options will be created by the K9 handler with the link to fill out for the K9). Picture is for reference only.
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