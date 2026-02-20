Keller Clays Buckle Classic Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Treat yourself to some well-deserved pampering with this $200 gift certificate to a full-service salon in Arlington, Texas. Enjoy professional hair and nail services, perfect for a fresh new look or a relaxing self-care day. Whether you’re booking routine maintenance or a special occasion glow-up, this gift certificate is a must-have!
Generously donated in support of our event.
Value $200
Starting bid
Pinstack All-Day Play Package 🎮
Enjoy a full day of fun at Pinstack with five (5) game cards, perfect for family, friends, or a group outing! Each card is valid for all-day play, giving you unlimited access to arcade games and nonstop entertainment from open to close. Cards include unlimited Attractions
Bumper Cars, Laser Tag, High Ropes Course, Rock Climbing Wall and 40 Player Card Points.
Whether you’re competing for high scores, celebrating a special occasion, or just enjoying a day out, this package guarantees hours of excitement. Cards do not include food or bowling.
Estimated Value: $150 ($30 per card)
Starting bid
Pinstack All-Day Play Package 🎮
Enjoy a full day of fun at Pinstack with five (5) game cards, perfect for family, friends, or a group outing! Each card is valid for all-day play, giving you unlimited access to arcade games and nonstop entertainment from open to close. Cards include unlimited Attractions
Bumper Cars, Laser Tag, High Ropes Course, Rock Climbing Wall and 40 Player Card Points.
Whether you’re competing for high scores, celebrating a special occasion, or just enjoying a day out, this package guarantees hours of excitement. Cards do not include food or bowling.
Estimated Value: $150 ($30 per card)
Starting bid
DFW Annual Membership/Experience: Texas Gun Experience in Grapevine, Texas. Winner will receive a 1 year Silver membership. The Silver Individual gun range membership is perfect for the person who loves shooting and wants to minimize wait times at their indoor range.
The Silver Annual Membership is valued at $975. With a membership, you'll have access to their impressive indoor shooting range featuring 26 lanes, full-auto machine gun shooting experiences, USCCA-certified training, and over 100 firearm rentals. The 7,000+ square feet of retail space, VIP lounge, outdoor patio, and event spaces make it the perfect place for both relaxation and adventure. Don’t miss your chance to support our program by bidding on a fantastic membership at an amazing venue!
Est value $975
Starting bid
Texas Experience: Private Wine Class for up to 20 participants - hosted in the stores’ classroom.
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine tasting for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store. Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Taste a variety of their premium, hand-selected wines and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. A wine expert will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Location: Any Texas Total Wine and More, must be used within one year.
Est value $600
Starting bid
Local DFW experience and Summer FUN grab bag: Enjoy two all day passes to the North Richland Hills water park NRH2O.
Est value $50
Starting bid
Travel: Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club, Belize. Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Caribbean, Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club is a 4-star resort on the beautiful island of Ambergris Caye. The resort blends the authentic old world charm and unique culture of Belize with world-class accommodations and unrivaled amenities. Located 10 minutes south of San Pedro, guests will discover connection to the natural wonders of Belize and the country’s rich heritage. Three nights will be included.
Est value $1,240
Starting bid
Jewelry (can be mailed): Donated by Kendra Scott's Southlake, Texas location.
$55 retail value.
Starting bid
🌟 One-Night Stay in a King Suite — The Crazy Water Hotel (Mineral Wells, TX) 🛏️
Treat yourself to a relaxing getaway with a one-night stay in a luxurious King Suite at the historic The Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells, Texas. Enjoy beautifully restored charm, modern comforts, and a great location near local attractions, shopping, and dining.
Perfect for a romantic escape, a special occasion, or a solo retreat — this package offers comfort and style in one of North Texas’ most unique boutique hotels.
Value = $190.00
Starting bid
The Drip Bar – Keller
Enjoy an IV Drip of Choice at The Drip Bar in Keller. Whether you’re looking to rehydrate, boost energy, support immunity, or recover faster, this customizable IV experience is designed to help you feel your best.
To redeem, simply schedule an appointment and present your voucher at the time of service. The voucher will be handed to the winner at the event or mailed if the winner is not in attendance.
Estimated Value: $199
Starting bid
Abby Big Breezy Tote by Consuela
Donated by Hula Hoops Boutique in Keller
$265 retail value
Starting bid
At Steakyard you will find an elegant yet casual steakhouse where you can enjoy the exciting theater of an open kitchen with its massive wood-fired hearth.
Serving comforting, eclectic American cuisine with deep European influences, Steakyard is the perfect place to satisfy the craving for great food, wine, and cocktails.
Value $150
Starting bid
$350 “Unbelievable” Car Detail Kit
Get ready to make your ride shine like it just rolled off the showroom floor!
This $350 Unbelievable Car Detail Kit includes everything you need to give your vehicle a professional-level clean inside and out.
Perfect for car enthusiasts or anyone who loves that fresh, detailed finish, this kit is packed with premium products and tools designed to!
Starting bid
🌶️ Cajun Flavor in Keller – $50 Gift Card 🌶️
Turn up the heat and treat yourself to an authentic Cajun dining experience right here in Keller! This $50 gift card is your ticket to bold Louisiana flavors, fresh seafood, and Southern hospitality.
From perfectly seasoned crawfish and shrimp to hearty po’boys and rich, flavorful gumbo, you’ll enjoy a meal packed with spice, soul, and satisfaction. Whether it’s date night, family dinner, or a casual night out, this gift card makes it easy to savor every bite.
💲 Value: $50
🎉 Two available – bid on one or both!
Starting bid
🌶️ Cajun Flavor in Keller – $50 Gift Card 🌶️
Turn up the heat and treat yourself to an authentic Cajun dining experience right here in Keller! This $50 gift card is your ticket to bold Louisiana flavors, fresh seafood, and Southern hospitality.
From perfectly seasoned crawfish and shrimp to hearty po’boys and rich, flavorful gumbo, you’ll enjoy a meal packed with spice, soul, and satisfaction. Whether it’s date night, family dinner, or a casual night out, this gift card makes it easy to savor every bite.
💲 Value: $50
🎉 Two available – bid on one or both!
Starting bid
Five courses, Endless Pizzas, One price. Enjoy exceptional wines at a great value, craft cocktails and a continuous variety of savory and dessert pizzas, all served rodízio-style. They bring all courses directly to the table.
$100 value
Starting bid
Five courses, Endless Pizzas, One price. Enjoy exceptional wines at a great value, craft cocktails and a continuous variety of savory and dessert pizzas, all served rodízio-style. They bring all courses directly to the table.
$100 value
Starting bid
Lazy Fox Retreat Getaway
Head South of DFW to Hunstville Texas -
Escape the hustle and unwind with a relaxing stay at Lazy Fox Retreat! This getaway package offers the perfect opportunity to recharge and enjoy peaceful surroundings in a cozy retreat setting.
Your experience includes a stay valued at $460, with the option to add up to 10 additional guests during the same stay for just $189 (regularly $230), making it perfect for a couples getaway, family trip, or time with friends.
Whether you're looking for a quiet weekend to relax or a memorable gathering with loved ones, Lazy Fox Retreat provides the perfect backdrop for a refreshing escape.
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this relaxing getaway!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!