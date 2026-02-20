Keller Clays Buckle Classic Silent Auction 2026

Treat yourself to some well-deserved pampering with this $200 gift certificate to a full-service salon in Arlington, Texas. Enjoy professional hair and nail services, perfect for a fresh new look or a relaxing self-care day. Whether you’re booking routine maintenance or a special occasion glow-up, this gift certificate is a must-have!

Generously donated in support of our event.





Mckenzie Grey Salon

1204 W Abram St, Arlington, TX 76013



Value $200