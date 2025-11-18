Keller Family Skate Night

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About this event
General admission grants your family access to the venue for the event. Please only include one family admission (will enter how many total participants in your family on next page).
Price is per skate rental. Please purchase the number of skate rental "tickets" for all members of your party that will need skates. Skate rentals must be purchased in advance. No skate rentals available on day of event. (ie- two participants need skates, enter 2 tickets totaling $8)
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