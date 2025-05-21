KES PTO's Spirit Gear Shop

Decorate your laptop, tablet, water bottle or car with a Kelley School sticker! Thick, durable vinyl protects your stickers from scratches, water & sunlight.
Show your Kelley School pride with a custom, die-cut magnet. Our precision die-cut magnets are exceptionally strong, waterproof, and printed with rich, vivid colors that won't fade.
Keep important dates right on your fridge! *Limited quantity available!
We have a very few remaining memory books from 2024-2025 on sale now until they are gone!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing