Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik and Robert Lucarell Present: Battle at the Brewery

• Premium table for 10 guests

• Two bottles of champagne

• Three (3) tickets to the Rally for Crohn’s Awareness Celebrity Softball Game

• Three (3) tickets to Kelly Pavlik’s event in August

• Prominent logo placement on a boxing ring corner post

• VIP Meet-and-Greet with celebrity guests

• Dinner included

• Verbal recognition by the ring announcer during the event

• Custom banner prominently displayed at the venue