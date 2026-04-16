Rallying for Robert Foundation Shining Light On Crohn's Awareness

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Rallying for Robert Foundation Shining Light On Crohn's Awareness

About this event

Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik and Robert Lucarell Present: Battle at the Brewery

460 E Federal St

Youngstown, OH 44503, USA

General Admission
$25

Individual seating for the main event.

General Admission: Table of 5
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5 table seats for the main event with dinner included.

VIP Bronze Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two general admission tickets

Dinner included

Custom banner prominently displayed at the venue

Verbal recognition during the event

VIP Silver Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium table for 10 guests

One bottle of champagne

Dinner included

VIP Meet-and-Greet with celebrity guests

Verbal recognition by the ring announcer during the event

Custom banner prominently displayed at the venue

VIP Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium table for 10 guests

Two bottles of champagne

Three (3) tickets to the Rally for Crohn’s Awareness Celebrity Softball Game

Three (3) tickets to Kelly Pavlik’s event in August

Prominent logo placement on a boxing ring corner post

VIP Meet-and-Greet with celebrity guests

Dinner included

Verbal recognition by the ring announcer during the event

Custom banner prominently displayed at the venue

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