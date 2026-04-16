Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik and Robert Lucarell Present: Battle at the Brewery

About this event
Individual seating for the main event.
5 table seats for the main event with dinner included.
• Two general admission tickets
• Dinner included
• Custom banner prominently displayed at the venue
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Premium table for 10 guests
• One bottle of champagne
• Dinner included
• VIP Meet-and-Greet with celebrity guests
• Verbal recognition by the ring announcer during the event
• Custom banner prominently displayed at the venue
• Premium table for 10 guests
• Two bottles of champagne
• Three (3) tickets to the Rally for Crohn’s Awareness Celebrity Softball Game
• Three (3) tickets to Kelly Pavlik’s event in August
• Prominent logo placement on a boxing ring corner post
• VIP Meet-and-Greet with celebrity guests
• Dinner included
• Verbal recognition by the ring announcer during the event
• Custom banner prominently displayed at the venue
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