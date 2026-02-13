2nd Annual Kemper's Classic Bowling Fundraiser

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About this event
Single Bowler Fee includes shoes, ball, bowling, lane fee and soda.
Price includes lane fee, bowling, shoes, balls, and soda for each bowler on the team.
Select this option if you are an adult (18+) wanting to attend and support our organization but do not wish to bowl.
Select this option if you can't attend but would like to sponsor a lane. Please submit digit logo for your business and it will be displayed at the event as a sponsor.
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