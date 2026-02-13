Shining Spectrum Farmstead

Hosted by

Shining Spectrum Farmstead

About this event

2nd Annual Kemper's Classic Bowling Fundraiser

1765 Happy Valley Dr

Fairfield, OH 45014, USA

Individual Bowler
$25

Single Bowler Fee includes shoes, ball, bowling, lane fee and soda.

Bowling Team (5 Bowlers)
$125

Price includes lane fee, bowling, shoes, balls, and soda for each bowler on the team.

Non-Bowler/Supporter
$15

Select this option if you are an adult (18+) wanting to attend and support our organization but do not wish to bowl.

Lane Sponsor
$200

Select this option if you can't attend but would like to sponsor a lane. Please submit digit logo for your business and it will be displayed at the event as a sponsor.

Add a donation for Shining Spectrum Farmstead

$

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