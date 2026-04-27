KADOSH MINISTRY, CORP

Hosted by

KADOSH MINISTRY, CORP

About this event

KEM,Prayer Mountain retreat,NC

Moravian Falls

NC, USA

General Admission
$500

Register now to secure your spot for a powerful retreat experience filled with prayer, growth, and renewal.

Couple
$950

Register as a couple and enjoy a special discounted rate for our retreat. This offer is designed to encourage unity, growth, and shared spiritual experience together.

kids 10-17 years old
$300

Special discounted rate for kids ages 10–17, created to encourage their participation and support parents in bringing the whole family.

kids 0-9
Free

Kids Registration (Ages 0–9): Free entry to encourage families to attend together and support parents.

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