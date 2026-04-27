KEM,Prayer Mountain retreat,NC

About this event
Register now to secure your spot for a powerful retreat experience filled with prayer, growth, and renewal.
Register as a couple and enjoy a special discounted rate for our retreat. This offer is designed to encourage unity, growth, and shared spiritual experience together.
Special discounted rate for kids ages 10–17, created to encourage their participation and support parents in bringing the whole family.
Kids Registration (Ages 0–9): Free entry to encourage families to attend together and support parents.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!