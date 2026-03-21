Kempton Street Literacy Academy PTA

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Kempton Street Literacy Academy PTA

About this event

Kempton PTA Spirit Wear & Swag Store

Adult S Polo item
Adult S Polo
$25

Port Authority 3-Button Embroidered Polo (65/35 poly/cotton)

Navy blue

Adult M Polo item
Adult M Polo
$25

Port Authority 3-Button Embroidered Polo (65/35 poly/cotton)

Navy blue

Adult L Polo item
Adult L Polo
$25

Port Authority 3-Button Embroidered Polo (65/35 poly/cotton)

Navy blue

Youth XL Polo item
Youth XL Polo
$20

Port Authority 3-Button Embroidered Polo (65/35 poly/cotton)

Navy blue

Youth L Polo item
Youth L Polo
$15

Port Authority 3-Button Embroidered Polo (cotton)

Navy blue

Adult S Polo item
Adult S Polo
$20

Port Authority 3-Button Embroidered Polo (cotton)

Navy blue

Adult M Polo item
Adult M Polo
$20

Port Authority 3-Button Embroidered Polo (cotton)

Navy blue

Adult L Polo item
Adult L Polo
$20

Port Authority 3-Button Embroidered Polo (cotton)

Navy blue

Adult XL Polo item
Adult XL Polo
$20

Port Authority 3-Button Embroidered Polo (cotton)

Navy blue

Youth L Zip-up hoodie item
Youth L Zip-up hoodie
$30

Gildan Midweight 50/50 Zip Hoodie (Embroidered Cotton)

Gray

Youth XL Zip-up hoodie item
Youth XL Zip-up hoodie
$30

Gildan Midweight 50/50 Zip Hoodie (Embroidered Cotton)

Gray

Youth M Pullover hoodie item
Youth M Pullover hoodie
$40

Port Authority Microterry Pullover Hoodie with Pocket (Embroidered)

Navy blue

Adult S Pullover hoodie item
Adult S Pullover hoodie
$45

Port Authority Microterry Pullover Hoodie with Pocket (Embroidered)

Navy blue

Adult M Pullover hoodie item
Adult M Pullover hoodie
$45

Port Authority Microterry Pullover Hoodie with Pocket (Embroidered)

Navy blue

Adult L Pullover hoodie item
Adult L Pullover hoodie
$45

Port Authority Microterry Pullover Hoodie with Pocket (Embroidered)

Navy blue

Adult XL Pullover hoodie item
Adult XL Pullover hoodie
$45

Port Authority Microterry Pullover Hoodie with Pocket (Embroidered)

Navy blue

Adult XL Zip-up hoodie item
Adult XL Zip-up hoodie
$45

Port Authority Microterry Pullover Hoodie with Pocket (Embroidered)

Navy blue

Youth L Pullover Hoodie item
Youth L Pullover Hoodie item
Youth L Pullover Hoodie
$30

Gildan Heavy Cotton Pullover Hoodie

Navy blue


Adult XL Pullover Hoodie item
Adult XL Pullover Hoodie item
Adult XL Pullover Hoodie
$35

Gildan Heavy Cotton Pullover Hoodie

Navy blue


Adult S T-Shirt item
Adult S T-Shirt item
Adult S T-Shirt
$15

Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt

Gray

Add a donation for Kempton Street Literacy Academy PTA

$

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