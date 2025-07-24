Kendall Coles Society NSCAR

Kendall Coles Society NSCAR 2025-2026 Membership

Annual Membership
$35

Annual CAR Membership Dues for the 2025-2026 year is $35 per member. Please select the quantity needed based on the Google Form that you filled out.


Breakdown:

$20 National Dues

$10 State Dues

$5 Society Dues

National Lifetime Members
$15

National Lifetime Members Annual Fee for the 2025-2026 year is $15 per member. Please select the quantity needed based on the Google Form that you filled out.


Breakdown:

$10 State Dues

$5 Society Dues

National And State Lifetime Members
$5

Lifetime AND State Members Annual Fee for the 2025-2026 year is $5 per member. Please select the quantity needed based on the Google Form that you filled out.


Breakdown:

$5 Society Dues

One Year Magazine Subscription
$12

The Children of the American Revolution Magazine - 4 issues per year.

