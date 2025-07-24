Kendall Coles Society NSCAR 2025-2026 Membership

Offered by
Annual CAR Membership Dues for the 2025-2026 year is $35 per member. Please select the quantity needed based on the Google Form that you filled out.
Breakdown:
$20 National Dues
$10 State Dues
$5 Society Dues
National Lifetime Members Annual Fee for the 2025-2026 year is $15 per member. Please select the quantity needed based on the Google Form that you filled out.
Breakdown:
$10 State Dues
$5 Society Dues
Lifetime AND State Members Annual Fee for the 2025-2026 year is $5 per member. Please select the quantity needed based on the Google Form that you filled out.
Breakdown:
$5 Society Dues
The Children of the American Revolution Magazine - 4 issues per year.
$
