KUMC 8th Annual Car & Truck Show 50/50 Raffle Benefitting POAT (Police Officer Assistance Trust)

About this raffle
50% to POAT
50% to 1st Place 50%
2nd Place 25%
3rd Place 15%
4th Place 10%
Do not need to be present to win - drawing March 28, 2026 at 2pm at KUMC Car & Truck Show - 7600 SW 104 Street, Pinecrest
50% to POAT
50% to 1st Place 50%
2nd Place 25%
3rd Place 15%
4th Place 10%
Do not need to be present to win - drawing March 28, 2026 at 2pm at KUMC Car & Truck Show - 7600 SW 104 Street, Pinecrest
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