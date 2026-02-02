Kendall United Methodist Church Pinecrest, FL 33156

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Kendall United Methodist Church Pinecrest, FL 33156

About this raffle

KUMC 8th Annual Car & Truck Show 50/50 Raffle Benefitting POAT (Police Officer Assistance Trust)

1 ticket with 4 chances of winning
$10

50% to POAT

50% to 1st Place 50%

2nd Place 25%

3rd Place 15%

4th Place 10%

Do not need to be present to win - drawing March 28, 2026 at 2pm at KUMC Car & Truck Show - 7600 SW 104 Street, Pinecrest

3 tickets with 4 chances per ticket of winning
$20
This includes 3 tickets

50% to POAT
50% to 1st Place 50%
2nd Place 25%
3rd Place 15%
4th Place 10%
Do not need to be present to win - drawing March 28, 2026 at 2pm at KUMC Car & Truck Show - 7600 SW 104 Street, Pinecrest

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