Kendra Scott Cinderella Necklace Raffle

24945 Easton Ramsey Wy

Richmond, TX 77406, USA

Disney Kendra Scott Necklace sponsored by Covault Realty Group! 


You do NOT have to be present to win. The drawing will be held on January 25th and the winner will be contacted on January 27th. 


Every ticket sold helps our actors, technicians, and crew gain real educational and competitive opportunities in theatre. Thank you for backing their hard work onstage and behind the scenes.

