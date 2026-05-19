Kendra Stallings Dancing With Our Stars Raffle

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Enjoy a 6 mile kayak float down the beautiful Chattooga River from Tooga Yaks for four, shuttle included! Spend the day floating or fishing from Chattoogaville, GA to Gaylesville, AL. Afterwards, relax at the riverside primitive campground of this local, family owned business for a night! Located at 7494 AL Highway 68 East Gaylesville, AL 35973 www.Toogayaks.com Kayak rental for four includes life jackets and paddles; Shuttle transportation for four; One overnight camping -primitive camping with access to restrooms with showers. Value: $115 value per package; Blackout dates: Fourth of July weekend; Expiration date: End of season in 2026; Prize is one time transferrable.
A weeknight stay at historic Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden suite with exclusive after hours availability!
Experience an unforgettable getaway at Paradise Garden, the internationally recognized masterpiece of visionary artist Rev. Howard Finster (1916–2001). Finster, one of the most influential self-taught artists of the 20th century, created more than 46,000 artworks and brought folk art into popular culture through collaborations with R.E.M., Talking Heads, and others. This four-acre, hand-built art environment is a one-of-a-kind world of mosaics, sculpture, architecture, and imagination. Today, Paradise Garden remains a vibrant cultural destination featuring exhibitions, artist residencies, workshops, music, and community programming that carry Finster’s creative spirit forward. www.Paradisegardenfoundation.org Enjoy a one-night weekday stay (Monday-Thursday) in a suite that incudes living room, mini kitchen, a queen bedroom and a pull-out couch. Can sleep up to four. Complimentary parking; Entry to the historic Paradise Garden with exclusive after-hours availability Value: $130.00; Valid: October 2026 through August 2027 subject to availability; Blackout dates: weekends and major holidays. Prize is one time transferrable.
Nestled high in the mountains of North Georgia, Dunya Camp is a romantic wilderness escape designed to feel worlds away. Inspired by regal caravans, safari camps, and the romance of a bygone era, each tent blends warmth, texture, and timeless detail with sweeping sunset and mountain views. Every stay includes a private hot tub beneath the stars, open-air showers surrounded by nature, wood-burning fireplaces, private saunas, and spacious outdoor decks designed for rest, reconnection, and quiet luxury. www.dunyacamp.com Two-night weeknight stay for two guests at Dunya Camp (Monday–Wednesday or Wednesday–Friday); All room taxes and resort fees included; Complimentary parking. Approximate Value of $1,424.00 Offer Does Not Include: Dining packages, spa services, add-on experiences, gratuities, or transportation. Blackout Dates: Major holidays and select peak dates apply, subject to availability. Prize must be redeemed within one year of raffle drawing date (July 25, 2027) Prize may be transferred up to one time by the winner to another guest with advance written notice to Dunya Camp.
Perched atop Lookout Mountain with breathtaking views of the Cumberland Plateau, Cloudland at McLemore Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton offers a luxury escape where adventure and relaxation meet. Guests can savor distinctive dining experiences ranging from elevated Scottish-French cuisine to casual fare, unwind at the cliff-edge infinity pool or with restorative treatments at Selah Spa, and enjoy world-class golf on two spectacular cliffside courses. Whether seeking a relaxing getaway, outdoor adventure, or exceptional cuisine, Cloudland delivers an extraordinary mountaintop retreat. www.staycloudland.com Two night weekend stay for two at The Cloudland Hotel at McLemore Resort. Approximate value of $1,500; All room taxes and resort fees included with complimentary parking; Prize does not include dining, any add on experiences such as golf or spa services, gratuities, or transportation. Dates subject to availability and major holidays excluded; prize must be redeemed within one year of raffle drawing (July 25, 2027). Prize may be transferred up to one time by the winner to another guest with advance notice.
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