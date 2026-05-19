Kendra Stallings Dancing With Our Stars Raffle

Perched atop Lookout Mountain with breathtaking views of the Cumberland Plateau, Cloudland at McLemore Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton offers a luxury escape where adventure and relaxation meet. Guests can savor distinctive dining experiences ranging from elevated Scottish-French cuisine to casual fare, unwind at the cliff-edge infinity pool or with restorative treatments at Selah Spa, and enjoy world-class golf on two spectacular cliffside courses. Whether seeking a relaxing getaway, outdoor adventure, or exceptional cuisine, Cloudland delivers an extraordinary mountaintop retreat. www.staycloudland.com Two night weekend stay for two at The Cloudland Hotel at McLemore Resort. Approximate value of $1,500; All room taxes and resort fees included with complimentary parking; Prize does not include dining, any add on experiences such as golf or spa services, gratuities, or transportation. Dates subject to availability and major holidays excluded; prize must be redeemed within one year of raffle drawing (July 25, 2027). Prize may be transferred up to one time by the winner to another guest with advance notice.