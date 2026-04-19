Committee to Elect Matt Kennedy

Hosted by

Committee to Elect Matt Kennedy

About this event

Kennedy's Kickoff Cookout

147 12th Ave

North Tonawanda, NY 14120, USA

Single Ticket
$40

Includes admission, great food, and beverages.

Silver Sponsor
$99

Includes 1 admission ticket, great food, beverages, and special recognition during the event.

Gold Sponsor
$250

Includes 2 admission tickets, great food, beverages, and special recognition during the event.

Platinum Sponsor
$500

Includes 5 admission tickets, great food, beverages, and special recognition during the event.

Unable to Attend – Still Want to Donate
$40

If you can’t be there in person but still want to lend your support, this option lets you contribute meaningfully. Your generosity helps keep the event strong and makes a real difference, even from afar.

Add a donation for Committee to Elect Matt Kennedy

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