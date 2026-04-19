Kennedy's Kickoff Cookout

About this event
Includes admission, great food, and beverages.
Includes 1 admission ticket, great food, beverages, and special recognition during the event.
Includes 2 admission tickets, great food, beverages, and special recognition during the event.
Includes 5 admission tickets, great food, beverages, and special recognition during the event.
If you can’t be there in person but still want to lend your support, this option lets you contribute meaningfully. Your generosity helps keep the event strong and makes a real difference, even from afar.
$
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