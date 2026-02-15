National Council Of Negro Women Inc

Offered by

National Council Of Negro Women Inc

About this shop

Kennedy Lacey's 2026 Jewels of Distinction Campaign

Full Page Ad
$125

Full page ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit ad to [email protected] in a JPEG or PDF Attachment.

Half Page Ad
$70

Half page ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit ad to [email protected] in a JPEG or PDF Attachment.

Quarter Page Ad
$40

Quarter page ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit ad to [email protected] in a JPEG or PDF Attachment.

Patron (Mr and Mrs)
$10

Patron ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit the name(s) to [email protected].

Patron (Single Name)
$5

Patron ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit the name to [email protected].

Mother Daughter Luncheon item
Mother Daughter Luncheon
$30

Please join us for an afternoon of celebrating Mothers and Daughters. You will have the opportunity to meet our 2026 Debutante Court as well as be inspired by the amazing Mother Daughter Bonds.

Saturday, April 25, 2026 at Lewis and Clark Trimpe Building.

Ticket price is $30.

Add a donation for National Council Of Negro Women Inc

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