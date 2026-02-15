Kennedy Lacey's 2026 Jewels of Distinction Campaign

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Full page ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit ad to [email protected] in a JPEG or PDF Attachment.
Half page ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit ad to [email protected] in a JPEG or PDF Attachment.
Quarter page ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit ad to [email protected] in a JPEG or PDF Attachment.
Patron ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit the name(s) to [email protected].
Patron ad should be presented exactly as they are to appear in the souvenir journal. Please submit the name to [email protected].
Please join us for an afternoon of celebrating Mothers and Daughters. You will have the opportunity to meet our 2026 Debutante Court as well as be inspired by the amazing Mother Daughter Bonds.
Saturday, April 25, 2026 at Lewis and Clark Trimpe Building.
Ticket price is $30.
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