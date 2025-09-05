Kennel Strays Membership Renewal

Kennel Annual Membership
$10

Annual Membership is PER YEAR - add additional years for each year needed.

Reactivation Fees
$2

Reactivation fees are owed if you are more than 1 year outstanding.

Last year paid 2024 - $2.00
Last year paid 2023 - $4.00 (click twice)
Last year paid 2022 - $6.00 (click three times)

Kennel Life Membership - Under 60 Years
$150

If you are a Life Member of the MCL and are a PDD, you are eligible for Life Membership in the MODD!

Kennel Life Membership - 61 & Older
$125

