Kenosha Art Market Sponsorship

This sponsorship tier includes a social media post featuring your logo, logo on our website, placement of your logo on printed materials (postcards and posters), and the opportunity to display your business’s promotional materials (business cards, flyers, etc.) at the market's info booth.
This sponsorship tier includes a social media post featuring your logo, logo on our website, placement of your logo on printed materials (postcards and posters), and the opportunity to display your business’s promotional materials (business cards, flyers, etc.) at the market's info booth.
Art Appreciator
$500
This sponsorship tier includes everything from the $100 tier, with additional benefits. Your logo will appear larger on printed materials (postcards and posters) and be featured on the Market's billboard. As a thank-you, you’ll receive a free Art Market merchandise item of your choice—a hat or a tote.
This sponsorship tier includes everything from the $100 tier, with additional benefits. Your logo will appear larger on printed materials (postcards and posters) and be featured on the Market's billboard. As a thank-you, you’ll receive a free Art Market merchandise item of your choice—a hat or a tote.
Add a donation for Lemon Street Gallery
$
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