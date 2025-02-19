Kenosha Art Market Sponsorship

This sponsorship tier includes everything from the $100 tier, with additional benefits. Your logo will appear larger on printed materials (postcards and posters) and be featured on the Market's billboard. As a thank-you, you’ll receive a free Art Market merchandise item of your choice—a hat or a tote.

This sponsorship tier includes everything from the $100 tier, with additional benefits. Your logo will appear larger on printed materials (postcards and posters) and be featured on the Market's billboard. As a thank-you, you’ll receive a free Art Market merchandise item of your choice—a hat or a tote.

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