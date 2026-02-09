Kenosha Forgotten Friends Murder Mystery Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Kenosha pick up only. Details given to highest bidder.*Grill assembled & weighs approximately 250 lbs
Starting bid
Fine Dining in Kenosha
House of Gerhard $100
The Village Supper Club $100
Red Oak $50
Hob Nob Restaurant $75
Wilmot Stage Stop $50
Total Value $375
Starting bid
Meowant self cleaning litter box
smart app control
odor removal
healthy monitoring
quiet operation
retail value $500
Starting bid
Doc Holliday collector whiskey set
Symbol of Loyalty In the Wild West and the hero of the gunfight at the OK Corral!
value $250
Starting bid
Pro Series Grill and Griddle
Includes cover and 12 piece tool set
Value $999
Item must be picked up in Kenosha
Need truck!
Donated in memory of Zlata Podlipnik
Starting bid
Handcrafted cat (or dog!) bed from an old end table
Your pets will love it!
Value $80
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!