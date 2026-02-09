Hosted by

Kenosha Forgotten Friends Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Kenosha Forgotten Friends Murder Mystery Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Kenosha pick up only. Details given to highest bidder.*Grill assembled & weighs approximately 250 lbs

Auction 1 Dining item
Auction 1 Dining
$100

Starting bid

Fine Dining in Kenosha


House of Gerhard $100

The Village Supper Club $100

Red Oak $50

Hob Nob Restaurant $75

Wilmot Stage Stop $50


Total Value $375

Automatic litter box item
Automatic litter box
$100

Starting bid

Meowant self cleaning litter box

smart app control

odor removal

healthy monitoring

quiet operation


retail value $500

Doc Holliday Collector Gift Set item
Doc Holliday Collector Gift Set item
Doc Holliday Collector Gift Set item
Doc Holliday Collector Gift Set
$75

Starting bid

Doc Holliday collector whiskey set


Symbol of Loyalty In the Wild West and the hero of the gunfight at the OK Corral!



value $250

Pro Series Grill and Griddle item
Pro Series Grill and Griddle item
Pro Series Grill and Griddle
$250

Starting bid

Pro Series Grill and Griddle

Includes cover and 12 piece tool set

Value $999


Item must be picked up in Kenosha

Need truck!


Donated in memory of Zlata Podlipnik

End Table Cat Bed item
End Table Cat Bed
$25

Starting bid

Handcrafted cat (or dog!) bed from an old end table

Your pets will love it!


Value $80

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!