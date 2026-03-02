Kens Garden Center Spring Fundraiser

Offered by
12” Hanging basket
Shade and Sun baskets
available – Customer choice
over 1200 to choose from.
12” Cherry Tomato Hanging Basket
3 to choose from at time of pick up
Container full of Mosquito
Repelling plants
Flowering Plant as well as herbs
Great addition to your patio
Hanging basket full of everbearing
Strawberries
Trim and enjoy fresh herbs all summer.
Container with a variety of herbs,
minimum of 3 per container.
Adorable Watering Can Planter full of
Blooming Annuals. Several to choose
from at pick up.
6” Houseplant in cute Pot! Houseplant
food included. variety of plants to choose
from.
Fresh floral arrangement, just in time for
Mother’s Day. Comes in reusable
container. ** The pick-up date for fresh
flowers is May 8th or 9th, so they are fresh
for Mother’s Day.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!