Wasilla Youth Soccer Association

Offered by

Wasilla Youth Soccer Association

Kens Garden Center Spring Fundraiser

Hanging Baskets Flowering
$70

12” Hanging basket

Shade and Sun baskets

available – Customer choice

over 1200 to choose from.

Tomato Tumblers in Hanging Basket
$25

12” Cherry Tomato Hanging Basket

3 to choose from at time of pick up

Skeeter Skoot Bowl
$25

Container full of Mosquito

Repelling plants

Flowering Plant as well as herbs

Great addition to your patio

Strawberry 12” Hanging Baskets
$25

Hanging basket full of everbearing

Strawberries

Herb Bowl Basil, Parsley, Garlic Chives, mint, Chamomile, Le
$25

Trim and enjoy fresh herbs all summer.

Container with a variety of herbs,

minimum of 3 per container.

CUTE 12” Watering Can Planter
$60

Adorable Watering Can Planter full of

Blooming Annuals. Several to choose

from at pick up.

Indoor Plant
$50

6” Houseplant in cute Pot! Houseplant

food included. variety of plants to choose

from.

Mother’s Day Floral Arrangement
$45

Fresh floral arrangement, just in time for

Mother’s Day. Comes in reusable

container. ** The pick-up date for fresh

flowers is May 8th or 9th, so they are fresh

for Mother’s Day.

Add a donation for Wasilla Youth Soccer Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!