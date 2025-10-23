KCNS Donation Shop - Your Contribution is Important!!!

Thanks to donations and grants, KCNS strives to meet the financial needs of all its families.
Books!!!! This donation will be put towards the purchase of books, or other learning essentials for the children.
This donation will be put towards the purchase of art supplies, or other learning essentials for the children.
You'd be surprised to learn how many pounds of sand it takes to maintain this amazing play space! This donation will be put towards the purchase of safe sand, or other playground necessities/improvements.
Let's get growing!!! This donation will be put towards the creation of additional garden beds for the children to plant, or other outdoor essentials for the children's play area.
More grass, less dust. This donation will be put towards the installation of sod/grass, or other outdoor essentials for the children's play area.
The KCNS team is a dedicated group of highly skilled early childhood educators, who share a commitment to each child's well-being and growth. This donation will be put towards funding continuing education opportunities for our teachers, or other staffing needs.
