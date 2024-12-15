Kent Community Nursery School's Silent Auction 2026

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KCNS, 6 Bridge St, Kent, CT 06757, USA
Starting bid
Basket of fun, effective, ingredient driven, cruelty free skin care. Enjoy toner, lip melt, lip balm, hand cream, hand milk, mask, sunscreen, and more! TonyMoly believes beauty should be fun and accessible and mixes playful ideas with effective formulas.
Donated by TonyMoly.
Value $100
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$75 gift card for Kent's beloved Kingsley Tavern!!
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Luxurious boutique lodging. Enjoy one night at the The Victorian or The Firefly Inn.
Value: $300+
https://www.kentcollection.com/
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Litchfield Distillery Gift Box includes one 750ml bottle Batchers’ Straight Bourbon Whiskey (92 proof) and two branded glasses.
Value $75
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$100 gift card to enjoy at Old Oak Tavern!!
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Rufus de Rham will drive you to JFK or Newark Airport!!
Value: $225+
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“Path to the Beach” by Heather Scofield. 12x12
Estimated Value $450.
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https://roboticsandbeyond.org/
$150 toward any summer camp or year-round program, or workshops in STEM and design.
Typically this is 50% of half day 1-week summer camps, 30% of full day camp or a 5-week, weekend program of 1-2 hour workshops or classes.
Starting bid
This is a play-based, outdoors program where children immerse in nature, art-making, books, literature, songs, and rhymes. Children are outdoors for most of the day and get wet, sandy, muddy, go barefoot (if they choose), and immerse in the fun of summer!
Monday to Friday (5-day program)
Value: $335
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New Milford Tennis and Swim Club, One Week Membership Voucher for Summer 2026
Estimated Value: $375
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(one of two)
Family Admission Pass (free one-time standard daytime admission for 2 Adults and 2 Youth)!!!
Value: $78
Expires 01/06/2027
Note: Not valid for special events or performances that require a separate ticket (Christmas by Candlelight and Phantoms by Firelight)
Starting bid
(two of two)
Family Admission Pass (free one-time standard daytime admission for 2 Adults and 2 Youth)!!!
Value: $78
Expires 01/16/2027
Note: Not valid for special events or performances that require a separate ticket (Christmas by Candlelight and Phantoms by Firelight)
Starting bid
"Blue Flower Feeling" by Shannon Blanton.
2025, watercolor on paper.
11x15; 17x21 framed.
Blanton’s work has been shown in solo and group exhibitions nationally and collected internationally. She has been nominated multiple times as a top visual artist in Litchfield County in the Litchfield Magazine Reader’s Choice Issue.
Value: $150
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Original acrylic on canvas (5"x7") by young local artist, Benjamin Ryan.
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"Renegades 4-Pack"
4 Upper Level Dugout Tickets & 4 Renegades Hats!!!
Valid for any Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday home game during the 2026 regular season.
Value: $100
Expires September 7, 2026
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$250 voucher towards an acupuncture and infrared sauna session!!!
White Tiger Acupuncture is conveniently located in the Kent Barns.
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Enjoy a private rental at Bank Street Theater for up to 10 people.
Available Saturday or Sunday mornings at 10am or 10:30am.
Includes small popcorn + soda for each person.
BRING YOUR OWN DVD.
Value: $200
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The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk!
Admission for four people.
Expires 06/30/2026. Approximate Value: $150
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This pass admits 2 adults and 2 children.
Expires 2/7/2027.
Value: $75
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You'll receive four tickets to the PEZ visitor center. Each ticket includes a PEZ lanyard and an opportunity to win a free PEZ dispenser!!
Value: $20
Expires: July 31, 2026
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Arundale Mandarin Squirrel Proof Feeder.
Kindly donated by Agriventures Agway New Milford.
The Mandarin's huge, overhanging hood keeps squirrels off your bird feeder!
Constructed of heavy duty, clear, 1/8 inch thick plexiglass, this large feeder holds about 10 pounds of any seed. Includes 24 inch hanging chain. Dimensions are 17 x 17 inches.
Value: $100
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Jewelry You'll Love. Effortless and elevated, Gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid gold essentials to fun, seasonal fashion pieces. There’s something for everyone and every style.
Value: $150
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Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace by Kendra Scott
14k Yellow Gold Over Brass
Value: $60
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A vibrant Artisan Market in New Milford, CT!!!
Home to over 40 local artisans. handmade jewelry, soaps, candles, artwork, and more!!
Value:$50
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You will win one month of BarkBox, AKA Crazy Dog Joy!!!
Each box contains two fun toys, two bags of natural treats, and one chew!
Items will be customized based on your dog's size and allergies.
Value: $45.
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Wooden Pretend Play Tool Case & Tools Play Set - 9 Pc.
Value: $15
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Wooden Pretend Play Mixer Kitchen Set - 11 pc
Value: $16
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This delicious Bread Dipping Gift Box includes two bottles of olive oil, dipping dish, bread dip seasoning, and a $20 gift card!!!
Value: $50
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Nestled in a beautifully restored space on the New Milford Green, Zaza’s on Main blends old-world charm with modern sophistication. Our restaurant is inspired by the spirit of curiosity — exploring bold global flavors while celebrating local ingredients and craftsmanship.
Every dish is made with intention. Every cocktail tells a story. Whether you’re here for brunch with friends, dinner for two, or a night out filled with music and laughter, Zaza’s invites you to slow down and enjoy the experience.
Value: $50
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Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar, in New Milford, is driven by a passion for all things Greek: Greek cuisine, Greek hospitality, Greek music, Greek fellowship, Greek art, Greek poetry, Greek philosophy and Greek history. The Chef's Table experience is for four guests. Alcohol/beverages are not included.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Kent School Tennis Association 6-month membership, from March 1-August 31, 2026. Access to indoor and outdoor courts at Racquet Center Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8-3 PM, Wednesday 8-12 PM. Increased hours during Kent School March Break, 8-8 PM.
Value: $300
Starting bid
White Pitcher and Mug.
9 x 12 Inches, Oil on Canvas on Panel by Susan Grisell.
Value: $225
Starting bid
(one of two)
Wash and vacuum your car as often as you’d like – NO LIMITS! Royal Car Wash and Royal Car Wash Express are conveniently located in New Milford on route 202 (84 Park Lane) and route 7 (107 Danbury Road), respectively.
Value: $510
Starting bid
(two of two)
Wash and vacuum your car as often as you’d like – NO LIMITS! Royal Car Wash and Royal Car Wash Express are conveniently located in New Milford on route 202 (84 Park Lane) and route 7 (107 Danbury Road), respectively.
Value: $510
Starting bid
Original handmade table runner by Veralyn Davee of Kents Quilters.
40"x16.5"
Value: $90
Starting bid
Original handmade wall hanging by Veralyn Davee of Kents Quilters.
27"x27"
Value: $125
Starting bid
Step into an enchanted recreation of a 16th century harvest fair, at the Connecticut Renaissance Faire! Located in the heart of Connecticut in Lebanon. Saturdays & Sundays Aug 29, 2026 10:30 am – Oct 25, 2026 6:00 pm Plus Labor Day & Columbus Day Mondays. Each fall, the Connecticut Renaissance Faire transforms the fields into a bustling village filled with music, laughter, and the spirit of the days of yore. Costumed villagers roam the lanes, knights clash in the joust arena, artisans play their crafts, and the air is rich with the smells of hearty food and fresh baked treats.
value $160
Starting bid
*Certificate for 4 game tickets of a game for the 2026-2027 season at Danbury Ice Arena
*Family Skating Four Pack with Game Card!
(Includes 4 skating passes & 4 rentals)
*T-shirt (Adult L)
*Hockey puck
*Team poster
*Key chain
*Top hat!!!
Value: Priceless!!
Starting bid
Dow Integrative Institute in Kent would like to offer a 45-minute online animal holistic health coaching experience to empower YOU to care for your animal companion(s) health and well-being. Our dog, Bella, will be the model as I guide you in where to put your hands in an informed and loving way on your pet, whether it is a dog, cat, goat, sheep, horse, etc...It is "like acupuncture, but without the needles", and complements veterinary care. Handouts and a recording of the session will be made available to you.
Value: $100
Starting bid
One of a kind mixed media design.
18"x24"'
Value: PRICELESS!!
Starting bid
As nimble and resourceful as his wild brethren, Fletcher the Fox stuffed animal is a fleet and handsome creature. Designed with only the finest materials, this sumptuous plush Fox is part of a DLux collection. He features a coat of faux fur that emphasizes realism and softness.
Length 19 in
Weight 13.9 oz
https://douglascuddletoy.com/shop/animals/wildlife/fletcher-fox/
Donated by Megan Sokolnicki via Learning Tree Toys, Games & Books
Value: $40
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