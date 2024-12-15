Hosted by

Kent Community Nursery School

About this event

Sales closed

Kent Community Nursery School's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

KCNS, 6 Bridge St, Kent, CT 06757, USA

TonyMoly Gift Basket item
TonyMoly Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Basket of fun, effective, ingredient driven, cruelty free skin care. Enjoy toner, lip melt, lip balm, hand cream, hand milk, mask, sunscreen, and more! TonyMoly believes beauty should be fun and accessible and mixes playful ideas with effective formulas.

Donated by TonyMoly.

Value $100

Kingsley Tavern $75 Gift Card item
Kingsley Tavern $75 Gift Card
$55

Starting bid

$75 gift card for Kent's beloved Kingsley Tavern!!

The Kent Collection item
The Kent Collection
$165

Starting bid

Luxurious boutique lodging. Enjoy one night at the The Victorian or The Firefly Inn.

Value: $300+

https://www.kentcollection.com/


Litchfield Distillery item
Litchfield Distillery
$50

Starting bid

Litchfield Distillery Gift Box includes one 750ml bottle Batchers’ Straight Bourbon Whiskey (92 proof) and two branded glasses.

www.litchfielddistillery.com

Value $75



Old Oak Tavern $100 Gift Card item
Old Oak Tavern $100 Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

$100 gift card to enjoy at Old Oak Tavern!!

Paul’s Custom Pet Food $100 item
Paul’s Custom Pet Food $100
$25

Starting bid

Paul’s Custom Pet Food

$100 Gift Card

https://paulscustompetfood.com/


Ride to the Airport (JFK or Newark) item
Ride to the Airport (JFK or Newark)
$125

Starting bid

Rufus de Rham will drive you to JFK or Newark Airport!!

Value: $225+

Heather Scofield Painting item
Heather Scofield Painting
$200

Starting bid

“Path to the Beach” by Heather Scofield. 12x12

Estimated Value $450.

Robotics and Beyond: $150 Voucher item
Robotics and Beyond: $150 Voucher
$80

Starting bid

https://roboticsandbeyond.org/

$150 toward any summer camp or year-round program, or workshops in STEM and design.

Typically this is 50% of half day 1-week summer camps, 30% of full day camp or a 5-week, weekend program of 1-2 hour workshops or classes.

KCNS One Week Summer Session for One Child item
KCNS One Week Summer Session for One Child
$200

Starting bid

This is a play-based, outdoors program where children immerse in nature, art-making, books, literature, songs, and rhymes. Children are outdoors for most of the day and get wet, sandy, muddy, go barefoot (if they choose), and immerse in the fun of summer!

Monday to Friday (5-day program)

Value: $335


New Milford Tennis & Swim Club - One Week Membership item
New Milford Tennis & Swim Club - One Week Membership
$75

Starting bid

New Milford Tennis and Swim Club, One Week Membership Voucher for Summer 2026

https://nmtsc.com/

Estimated Value: $375

Old Sturbridge Village Family Day Pass (1 of 2 available) item
Old Sturbridge Village Family Day Pass (1 of 2 available)
$35

Starting bid

(one of two)

Family Admission Pass (free one-time standard daytime admission for 2 Adults and 2 Youth)!!!

Value: $78

Expires 01/06/2027

Note: Not valid for special events or performances that require a separate ticket (Christmas by Candlelight and Phantoms by Firelight)


Old Sturbridge Village Family Day Pass (2 of 2 available) item
Old Sturbridge Village Family Day Pass (2 of 2 available)
$35

Starting bid

(two of two)

Family Admission Pass (free one-time standard daytime admission for 2 Adults and 2 Youth)!!!

Value: $78

Expires 01/16/2027

Note: Not valid for special events or performances that require a separate ticket (Christmas by Candlelight and Phantoms by Firelight)

Shannon Blanton Painting item
Shannon Blanton Painting
$75

Starting bid

"Blue Flower Feeling" by Shannon Blanton.

2025, watercolor on paper.

11x15; 17x21 framed.

Blanton’s work has been shown in solo and group exhibitions nationally and collected internationally. She has been nominated multiple times as a top visual artist in Litchfield County in the Litchfield Magazine Reader’s Choice Issue.

www.studioshannonblanton.com

Value: $150

Benjamin Ryan Painting item
Benjamin Ryan Painting
$20

Starting bid

Original acrylic on canvas (5"x7") by young local artist, Benjamin Ryan.

Hudson Valley Renegades - Family Four Pack item
Hudson Valley Renegades - Family Four Pack
$55

Starting bid

"Renegades 4-Pack"

4 Upper Level Dugout Tickets & 4 Renegades Hats!!!

Valid for any Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday home game during the 2026 regular season.

Value: $100

Expires September 7, 2026

White Tiger Acupuncture $250 Voucher item
White Tiger Acupuncture $250 Voucher
$125

Starting bid

$250 voucher towards an acupuncture and infrared sauna session!!!

White Tiger Acupuncture is conveniently located in the Kent Barns.

Bank Street Theater Rental!! item
Bank Street Theater Rental!!
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a private rental at Bank Street Theater for up to 10 people.

Available Saturday or Sunday mornings at 10am or 10:30am.

Includes small popcorn + soda for each person.

BRING YOUR OWN DVD.

Value: $200


The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk - Admission for Four item
The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk - Admission for Four
$75

Starting bid

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk!

Admission for four people.

Expires 06/30/2026. Approximate Value: $150

Beardsley Zoo One Day Family Pass item
Beardsley Zoo One Day Family Pass
$40

Starting bid

This pass admits 2 adults and 2 children.

Expires 2/7/2027.

Value: $75

The PEZ Visitor Center (Orange, CT) item
The PEZ Visitor Center (Orange, CT)
$10

Starting bid

You'll receive four tickets to the PEZ visitor center. Each ticket includes a PEZ lanyard and an opportunity to win a free PEZ dispenser!!

Value: $20

Expires: July 31, 2026

Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder item
Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder
$50

Starting bid

Arundale Mandarin Squirrel Proof Feeder.

Kindly donated by Agriventures Agway New Milford.

The Mandarin's huge, overhanging hood keeps squirrels off your bird feeder!

Constructed of heavy duty, clear, 1/8 inch thick plexiglass, this large feeder holds about 10 pounds of any seed. Includes 24 inch hanging chain. Dimensions are 17 x 17 inches.

  • Mandarin Squirrel Proof Feeder, holds 10 lbs. of seed
  • Attract birds to feed from 4 seed ports, while baffling squirrels
  • Easy to clean with filling from the top
  • Made in the USA

Value: $100

Gorjana Jewelry Gift Certificate item
Gorjana Jewelry Gift Certificate item
Gorjana Jewelry Gift Certificate item
Gorjana Jewelry Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

Jewelry You'll Love. Effortless and elevated, Gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid gold essentials to fun, seasonal fashion pieces. There’s something for everyone and every style.

https://www.gorjana.com/

Value: $150

Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace by Kendra Scott

14k Yellow Gold Over Brass

Value: $60

& Co. on Bank - $50 Gift Card item
& Co. on Bank - $50 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

A vibrant Artisan Market in New Milford, CT!!!

Home to over 40 local artisans. handmade jewelry, soaps, candles, artwork, and more!!

Value:$50

One Month Bark Box item
One Month Bark Box
$20

Starting bid

You will win one month of BarkBox, AKA Crazy Dog Joy!!!

Each box contains two fun toys, two bags of natural treats, and one chew!

Items will be customized based on your dog's size and allergies.

Value: $45.

Wooden Pretend Play Tool Case & Tools Play Set item
Wooden Pretend Play Tool Case & Tools Play Set
$8

Starting bid

Wooden Pretend Play Tool Case & Tools Play Set - 9 Pc.

  • Includes toy hammers, wrenches, screwdrivers, and more!
  • Tools fit neatly inside the carry case, making cleanup easy and travel-friendly for families.

Value: $15

Wooden Pretend Kitchen Mixer Set item
Wooden Pretend Kitchen Mixer Set
$8

Starting bid

Wooden Pretend Play Mixer Kitchen Set - 11 pc

  • Classic-style mixer with rotating parts and accessories like a bowl, spoon, scale, and rolling pin.
  • Pretend ingredients: Milk, butter, egg, flour, and more!

Value: $16

BD Provisions Bread Dipping Gift Box item
BD Provisions Bread Dipping Gift Box
$25

Starting bid

This delicious Bread Dipping Gift Box includes two bottles of olive oil, dipping dish, bread dip seasoning, and a $20 gift card!!!

Value: $50

Zaza's on Main Restaurant Gift Certificate item
Zaza's on Main Restaurant Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Nestled in a beautifully restored space on the New Milford Green, Zaza’s on Main blends old-world charm with modern sophistication. Our restaurant is inspired by the spirit of curiosity — exploring bold global flavors while celebrating local ingredients and craftsmanship.


Every dish is made with intention. Every cocktail tells a story. Whether you’re here for brunch with friends, dinner for two, or a night out filled with music and laughter, Zaza’s invites you to slow down and enjoy the experience.

Value: $50

Greca Chef's Table Experience for Four Gift Certificate item
Greca Chef's Table Experience for Four Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar, in New Milford, is driven by a passion for all things Greek: Greek cuisine, Greek hospitality, Greek music, Greek fellowship, Greek art, Greek poetry, Greek philosophy and Greek history. The Chef's Table experience is for four guests. Alcohol/beverages are not included.

https://www.grecamed.com/

Value: $200

Kent School Tennis Association 6-month Membership item
Kent School Tennis Association 6-month Membership
$150

Starting bid

Kent School Tennis Association 6-month membership, from March 1-August 31, 2026. Access to indoor and outdoor courts at Racquet Center Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8-3 PM, Wednesday 8-12 PM. Increased hours during Kent School March Break, 8-8 PM.

Value: $300

Susan Grisell Painting item
Susan Grisell Painting
$120

Starting bid

White Pitcher and Mug.

9 x 12 Inches, Oil on Canvas on Panel by Susan Grisell.

Value: $225

https://susangrisell.com/

1-year Unlimited Carwash Gift Certificate (1 of 2 available) item
1-year Unlimited Carwash Gift Certificate (1 of 2 available)
$200

Starting bid

(one of two)

Wash and vacuum your car as often as you’d like – NO LIMITS! Royal Car Wash and Royal Car Wash Express are conveniently located in New Milford on route 202 (84 Park Lane) and route 7 (107 Danbury Road), respectively.

Value: $510

1-year Unlimited Carwash Gift Certificate (2 of 2 available) item
1-year Unlimited Carwash Gift Certificate (2 of 2 available)
$200

Starting bid

(two of two)

Wash and vacuum your car as often as you’d like – NO LIMITS! Royal Car Wash and Royal Car Wash Express are conveniently located in New Milford on route 202 (84 Park Lane) and route 7 (107 Danbury Road), respectively.

Value: $510

Pineapple Table Runner item
Pineapple Table Runner
$35

Starting bid

Original handmade table runner by Veralyn Davee of Kents Quilters. 

40"x16.5"

Value: $90

Animal Wall Hanging item
Animal Wall Hanging
$75

Starting bid

Original handmade wall hanging by Veralyn Davee of Kents Quilters.

27"x27"

Value: $125

CT Renaissance Faire - 10 Admissions Tickets item
CT Renaissance Faire - 10 Admissions Tickets item
CT Renaissance Faire - 10 Admissions Tickets item
CT Renaissance Faire - 10 Admissions Tickets
$80

Starting bid

Step into an enchanted recreation of a 16th century harvest fair, at the Connecticut Renaissance Faire! Located in the heart of Connecticut in Lebanon. Saturdays & Sundays Aug 29, 2026 10:30 am – Oct 25, 2026 6:00 pm Plus Labor Day & Columbus Day Mondays. Each fall, the Connecticut Renaissance Faire transforms the fields into a bustling village filled with music, laughter, and the spirit of the days of yore. Costumed villagers roam the lanes, knights clash in the joust arena, artisans play their crafts, and the air is rich with the smells of hearty food and fresh baked treats.

www.ctfaire.com

value $160

Danbury Hat Tricks Hockey item
Danbury Hat Tricks Hockey
$35

Starting bid

*Certificate for 4 game tickets of a game for the 2026-2027 season at Danbury Ice Arena

*Family Skating Four Pack with Game Card!

(Includes 4 skating passes & 4 rentals)

*T-shirt (Adult L)

*Hockey puck

*Team poster

*Key chain

*Top hat!!!

Value: Priceless!!

45-minute Online Animal Holistic Health Coaching item
45-minute Online Animal Holistic Health Coaching
$50

Starting bid

Dow Integrative Institute in Kent would like to offer a 45-minute online animal holistic health coaching experience to empower YOU to care for your animal companion(s) health and well-being. Our dog, Bella, will be the model as I guide you in where to put your hands in an informed and loving way on your pet, whether it is a dog, cat, goat, sheep, horse, etc...It is "like acupuncture, but without the needles", and complements veterinary care. Handouts and a recording of the session will be made available to you.

https://juliannedow.com/

Value: $100

Art Work by KCNS Student Beatrice Pye, Age 4 item
Art Work by KCNS Student Beatrice Pye, Age 4
$35

Starting bid

One of a kind mixed media design.

18"x24"'

Value: PRICELESS!!

Douglas Cuddle Toy Fletcher DLux Red Fox item
Douglas Cuddle Toy Fletcher DLux Red Fox
$20

Starting bid

As nimble and resourceful as his wild brethren, Fletcher the Fox stuffed animal is a fleet and handsome creature. Designed with only the finest materials, this sumptuous plush Fox is part of a DLux collection. He features a coat of faux fur that emphasizes realism and softness.

Length 19 in

Weight 13.9 oz

https://douglascuddletoy.com/shop/animals/wildlife/fletcher-fox/

Donated by Megan Sokolnicki via Learning Tree Toys, Games & Books

Value: $40

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!