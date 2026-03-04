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Kent Community Nursery School

About this event

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Kent Community Nursery School's Flash Auction 2026 - Two More Items!

Pick-up location

KCNS, 6 Bridge St, Kent, CT 06757, USA

Kent School Tennis Association 6-month Membership item
Kent School Tennis Association 6-month Membership
$50

Starting bid

Kent School Tennis Association 6-month membership, from March 1-August 31, 2026. Access to indoor and outdoor courts at Racquet Center Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8-3 PM, Wednesday 8-12 PM. Increased hours during Kent School March Break, 8-8 PM.

Value: $300

Lake Compounce - 4 Admission Tickets item
Lake Compounce - 4 Admission Tickets item
Lake Compounce - 4 Admission Tickets item
Lake Compounce - 4 Admission Tickets
$75

Starting bid

4 admission tickets to Lake Compounce, America's first amusement park and the place for great family escapes for generations. Satisfy your need for speed with Lake Compounce’s collection of unique coasters. Splash away the hottest days in Crocodile Cove, Connecticut’s largest water park. Spin on into Kiddie Land, where kids are at the center of all the fun. 

https://www.lakecompounce.com/discover-the-park/

Tickets expire 9/7/26

Value: $264

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