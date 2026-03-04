Kent Community Nursery School's Flash Auction 2026 - Two More Items!

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About this event
KCNS, 6 Bridge St, Kent, CT 06757, USA
Starting bid
Kent School Tennis Association 6-month membership, from March 1-August 31, 2026. Access to indoor and outdoor courts at Racquet Center Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8-3 PM, Wednesday 8-12 PM. Increased hours during Kent School March Break, 8-8 PM.
Value: $300
Starting bid
4 admission tickets to Lake Compounce, America's first amusement park and the place for great family escapes for generations. Satisfy your need for speed with Lake Compounce’s collection of unique coasters. Splash away the hottest days in Crocodile Cove, Connecticut’s largest water park. Spin on into Kiddie Land, where kids are at the center of all the fun.
https://www.lakecompounce.com/discover-the-park/
Tickets expire 9/7/26
Value: $264
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