Kent Quilt Trail 2025

PRICE DROP! Quilters LOVE local news... help us help The Kent Dispatch. $150 off!
Our featured "Bylines" blue and white quilt is a contemporary version of a traditional string quilt. String quilts were typically composed of left-over scraps or thin strips from many different quilting and sewing projects and often done in multiple colors.
We chose a clean blue and white version and used the dark blue as the center of each block. Using a muslin foundation layer, the varied strips were sewn out from the center on each side and trimmed to a standard size. The blocks could be arranged in many patterns and we chose the diamond motif.
The blue and white coloring is a classic that would enhance any home, and would make a thoughtful wedding gift.
PRICE DROP! Quilters LOVE local news... help us help The Kent Dispatch. $50 off!
Q: What do you call a newspaper?
A: Black and white and read all over!
This clever take on a classic riddle was created by Jo Mellis and quilted by Jane Zatlin to celebrate Kent Quilters' support of local nonprofit journalism.
Measuring at 40" x 40", this high-contrast quilt makes the perfect gift for a welcoming a baby.
PRICE DROP! Quilters LOVE local news... help us help The Kent Dispatch. $50 off!
This oversized throw quilt (50" x 64") is created entirely of donated fabric. Designed, pieced, and quilted by new Kent residents Andrea Schoeny and Jo Perkins, the colors are reminiscent of Andrea's hometown of Albuquerque, N.M.
Of special note, the stripes are made of 1.5" strips from late Kent Quilter Doris Palmer.
This lovely quilt can be viewed in person at 45 on Main. It is machine pieced and machine quilted. Southwest Strata is washed and ready to be snuggled.
Jo Perkins has lived in Kent for almost 1 year and has jumped right in to small-town life.
Andrea Schoeny serves as the chair of the Kent Quilters and president of Kent News, Inc., the nonprofit publisher of The Kent Dispatch. She is proud to give back to this wonderful community and that she can count on such a service-oriented group of quilters.
Housed at David Gavin Salon at 27 N. Main St. during the Quilt Trail, Jane recreated a baby quilt that her grandfather had made for her sister. She scoured family photos and her memory to get the details right for this gorgeous 29" x 29" quilted wall hanging.
Jane Suttell Zatlin was a costume designer for theatre and film for twenty years. She opened a fashion studio in 1992, making artisanal clothing with an Asian aesthetic, incorporating both traditional and modern Japanese textiles into her designs, selling to 50 specialty shops across the country.
She began quilting as part of her life in Kent in 2014 with the formation of Kent Quilters, serving as the chair for nearly 10 years. She is grateful for the members who have shared their vast experience with her.
SOLD! THANK YOU!
Machine pieced and quilted by long-time Kent resident Gail Tobin, this decorative set is perfect for Christmas. Keep them for yourself or gift to your favorite holiday host.
See this set in person at Wilson's By High Watch Bakery and Cafe.
PRICE DROP! Quilters LOVE local news... help us help The Kent Dispatch. $20 off!
The pineapple is a universal symbol of welcome and hospitality. This colorful runner will brighten any table. Machine pieced and quilted by Veralyn Davee.
PRICE DROP! Quilters LOVE local news... help us help The Kent Dispatch. $25 off!
This Australian fabric features segments of traditional designs of the Aborigines. The colorful dots, lines, and snakes are still used in tattoos, art, painting and textile design.
This long table runner (59" x 18") was machine pieced and quilted by Veralyn Davee. This quilted piece can be seen at Peggy Mercury in the Shops at Kent Barns.
SOLD! THANK YOU! The use of the textured fabric gives this design the look of granite or marble floor tiles. The pattern is a variation of the "Disappearing Nine-Patch" block and began with four blocks of a tic-tac-toe pattern. Each block is sewn together, cut apart in sections, shuffled around and re-sewn into four new blocks that are then joined together to form a new pattern. Machine pieced and quilted by Veralyn Davee.
This fantastic wall hanging can be seen at ACE Hardware in the Kent Green, along with some of Veralyn's quilts from prior years' Kent Quilt Trail.
A modern, punchy take on the classic "Around the World" pattern, this quilt was machine pieced and quilted by Jane Zatlin. At 62" x 62", this beautiful quill will make the perfect double bed topper.
See it in person at Cozzy's on Main!
Jane Suttell Zatlin was a costume designer for theatre and film for twenty years. She opened a fashion studio in 1992, making artisanal clothing with an Asian aesthetic, incorporating both traditional and modern Japanese textiles into her designs, selling to 50 specialty shops across the country.
She began quilting as part of her life in Kent in 2014 with the formation of Kent Quilters, serving as the chair for nearly 10 years. She is grateful for the members who have shared their vast experience with her.
PRICE DROP! Quilters LOVE local news... help us help The Kent Dispatch. $20 off!
Inspired by a snapshot of a sunrise in West Palm Beach, Fl., Jane Zatlin, created this 16" x 18" wall hanging using both applique and traditional piecing techniques.
It can be viewed at Heron Gallery on N. Main Street.
Quilted by Andrea Schoeny and Jane Zatlin.
Jane Suttell Zatlin was a costume designer for theatre and film for twenty years. She opened a fashion studio in 1992, making artisanal clothing with an Asian aesthetic, incorporating both traditional and modern Japanese textiles into her designs, selling to 50 specialty shops across the country.
She began quilting as part of her life in Kent in 2014 with the formation of Kent Quilters, serving as the chair for nearly 10 years. She is grateful for the members who have shared their vast experience with her.
PRICE DROP! Quilters LOVE local news... help us help The Kent Dispatch. $20 off!
This beautifully quilted panel with borders is 48" x 42", making it the perfect size for a snuggling while reading out in the garden. Pieced and quilted by Jane Zatlin, this quilt can be viewed at Kent Computer Services.
The panel imparts a bit of wisdom: "Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadows. It's what sunflowers do."
Jane Suttell Zatlin was a costume designer for theatre and film for twenty years. She opened a fashion studio in 1992, making artisanal clothing with an Asian aesthetic, incorporating both traditional and modern Japanese textiles into her designs, selling to 50 specialty shops across the country.
She began quilting as part of her life in Kent in 2014 with the formation of Kent Quilters, serving as the chair for nearly 10 years. She is grateful for the members who have shared their vast experience with her.
SOLD! THANK YOU! Kent Quilter Dana Slaughter created this intricate take on the cathedral windows block by integrating them into a pinwheel pattern. With pops of turquoise and quilted with an echo around the pinwheels, this elegant piece will dress up any table.
This machine pieced and quilted table runner is a generous 45" x 22" and can also serve as a wall hanging.
See it in person at Fife 'n Drum Restaurant.
PRICE DROP! Quilters LOVE local news... help us help The Kent Dispatch. $50 off!
"Manners" is a throw-sized quilt that is machine pieced and quilted by this year's Kent Quilt Trail chairperson, Alicia Winter.
A scrappy take on more traditional courthouse steps and log cabin blocks, the black and white blocks pair with green sashing to create movement and cheeriness.
PRICE DROP! Quilters LOVE local news... help us help The Kent Dispatch. $30 off!
Jazzy Blue is a modern wall hanging. At 42" x 42", it would also make an excellent quilt for a new baby's tummy time.
Machine pieced and quilted by Satomi Hoar, this lovely piece would make a wonderful gift for a loved one.
See it in person at Webster Bank on N. Main Street.
PRICE DROP! Quilters LOVE local news... help us help The Kent Dispatch. $25 off!
"Undulations" is a 39" x 47" wall hanging by prolific quilter Veralyn Davee. The rainbow motif dances and will brighten up any room.
PRICE DROP! Quilters LOVE local news... help us help The Kent Dispatch. $15 off!
This 16" x 35" Wall Hanging or Table Runner was machine pieced and quilted by Dana Slaughter.
Please purchase one "Shipping" item per quilt you need shipped. Thank you!
ART FROM THE HEART ARTISAN FAIR Special - Only in-person at KVFD on Oct. 26, 2025
Hand-made scrunchies are a fun, utilitarian way to make a fashion statement. At 3 for $5, these make a perfect stocking stuffer!
ART FROM THE HEART ARTISAN FAIR Special - Only in-person at KVFD on Oct. 26, 2025
ART FROM THE HEART ARTISAN FAIR Special - Only in-person at KVFD on Oct. 26, 2025
$4 each or 3 for $10
ART FROM THE HEART ARTISAN FAIR Special - Only in-person at KVFD on Oct. 26, 2025
$6 each or 3 for $15
ART FROM THE HEART ARTISAN FAIR Special - Only in-person at KVFD on Oct. 26, 2025
ART FROM THE HEART ARTISAN FAIR Special - Only in-person at KVFD on Oct. 26, 2025
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!