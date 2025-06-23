Kent Quilt Trail 2025

PRICE DROP! Quilters LOVE local news... help us help The Kent Dispatch. $150 off!





Our featured "Bylines" blue and white quilt is a contemporary version of a traditional string quilt. String quilts were typically composed of left-over scraps or thin strips from many different quilting and sewing projects and often done in multiple colors.





We chose a clean blue and white version and used the dark blue as the center of each block. Using a muslin foundation layer, the varied strips were sewn out from the center on each side and trimmed to a standard size. The blocks could be arranged in many patterns and we chose the diamond motif.





The blue and white coloring is a classic that would enhance any home, and would make a thoughtful wedding gift.