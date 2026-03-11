Kent State University Chi Alpha 45th Anniversary Gala & Alphies Event

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Ticket includes dinner, access to the silent auction, programming, and the dance floor! Please "Add" a ticket for every member in your party attending, including children.
Ticket includes dinner, access to the silent auction, programming, and the dance floor! Please "Add" a ticket for every member in your party attending, including children.
Ticket includes dinner, access to the silent auction, programming, and the dance floor! Please "Add" a ticket for every member in your party attending, including children.
Ticket includes dinner, access to the silent auction, programming, and the dance floor! Please "Add" a ticket for every member in your party attending, including children.
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