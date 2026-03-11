Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship

Hosted by

Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship

About this event

Kent State University Chi Alpha 45th Anniversary Gala & Alphies Event

Student Center

1075 Risman Dr, Kent, OH 44242, USA

Alumni
Free

Ticket includes dinner, access to the silent auction, programming, and the dance floor! Please "Add" a ticket for every member in your party attending, including children.

Pastor
Free

Ticket includes dinner, access to the silent auction, programming, and the dance floor! Please "Add" a ticket for every member in your party attending, including children.

Ministry Partner/Supporter
Free

Ticket includes dinner, access to the silent auction, programming, and the dance floor! Please "Add" a ticket for every member in your party attending, including children.

Parent of Student or Alumni
Free

Ticket includes dinner, access to the silent auction, programming, and the dance floor! Please "Add" a ticket for every member in your party attending, including children.

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