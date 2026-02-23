Coping Together

Hosted by

Coping Together

About this event

Kentucky Derby Fundraiser Sponsorships

9436 W Steger Rd

Frankfort, IL 60423, USA

Raffle Basket/Item
Free

Please add "Raffle Basket/Item" to your cart at no cost to contribute to our fundraiser. This will notify us that you are donating a raffle basket or item to the event. Raffle basket/item pick-up/drop-off deadline is April 29th, 2026.

Booth Sponsor
$100

A table to display your business at the event. Capped at 10 tables for the event.

Mint Julep Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Signage recognition, website listing, social media thank-you & 2 event tickets.

Derby Hat Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Printed materials, website recognition, social media & 4 event tickets.

Thoroughbred Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Event-area signage, social media recognition & 6 event tickets.

Triple Crown Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Prominent event signage, verbal recognition, social media recognition & 8 event tickets.

Winner’s Circle Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

High-visibility event branding, social spotlight, social media recognition verbal recognition & 10 event tickets.

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Premier event recognition, VIP table, exclusive Equestrian Trainer experience,

verbal and social recognition & 12 event tickets.

Add a donation for Coping Together

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!