Kentucky Derby Fundraiser Sponsorships

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About this event
Please add "Raffle Basket/Item" to your cart at no cost to contribute to our fundraiser. This will notify us that you are donating a raffle basket or item to the event. Raffle basket/item pick-up/drop-off deadline is April 29th, 2026.
A table to display your business at the event. Capped at 10 tables for the event.
Signage recognition, website listing, social media thank-you & 2 event tickets.
Printed materials, website recognition, social media & 4 event tickets.
Event-area signage, social media recognition & 6 event tickets.
Prominent event signage, verbal recognition, social media recognition & 8 event tickets.
High-visibility event branding, social spotlight, social media recognition verbal recognition & 10 event tickets.
Premier event recognition, VIP table, exclusive Equestrian Trainer experience,
verbal and social recognition & 12 event tickets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!