Our Lady of Grace Catholic School - PTG

Hosted by

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School - PTG

About this event

Kentucky Derby Gala & Auction

4000 E Castro Valley Blvd

Castro Valley, CA 94552, USA

General Admission & 1 Drink Ticket **Early Bird Discount**
$75
Available until Mar 31

Join us for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, lively music and of course an AUCTION! Guests must be at least 21 years old. Price goes up on April 1st.

Table for 8 & Drink Tickets for 8 **Early Bird Discount**
$600
Available until Mar 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Buy a table for 8 people and join us for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, lively music and of course an AUCTION! Guests must be at least 21 years old. Price goes up on April 1st.


If interested in a larger table, please email [email protected]

General Admission
$85

Join us for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, lively music and of course an AUCTION! Guests must be at least 21 years old.

Table for 8
$680
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Buy a table for 8 people and join us for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, lively music and of course an AUCTION! Guests must be at least 21 years old.


If interested in a larger table, please email [email protected]

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