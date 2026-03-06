Kentucky Derby Gala & Auction

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Join us for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, lively music and of course an AUCTION! Guests must be at least 21 years old. Price goes up on April 1st.
Buy a table for 8 people and join us for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, lively music and of course an AUCTION! Guests must be at least 21 years old. Price goes up on April 1st.
If interested in a larger table, please email [email protected]
Join us for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, lively music and of course an AUCTION! Guests must be at least 21 years old.
Buy a table for 8 people and join us for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, lively music and of course an AUCTION! Guests must be at least 21 years old.
If interested in a larger table, please email [email protected]
$
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