Kitty Co Cat Rescue Inc

Hosted by

Kitty Co Cat Rescue Inc

About this event

🌹Kentucky Derby Kit-Tea Fundraiser🫖

19 N Main St

Washington, PA 15301, USA

General Admission- Adult
$30

Your ticket includes: Admission to the event, tea service with light fare, access to themed activities, and participation in contests and raffles. Cash bar with themed cocktail and mocktails will be available for purchase. 

General Admission- Child
$10

Your ticket includes: Admission to the event, tea service with light fare, access to themed activities, and participation in contests and raffles. Mocktails available for purchase.

VIP Sponsored Table
$200

Includes reserved seating for up to 10 guests and recognition as an event sponsor.

Add a donation for Kitty Co Cat Rescue Inc

$

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