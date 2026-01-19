🌹Kentucky Derby Kit-Tea Fundraiser🫖

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About this event
Your ticket includes: Admission to the event, tea service with light fare, access to themed activities, and participation in contests and raffles. Cash bar with themed cocktail and mocktails will be available for purchase.
Your ticket includes: Admission to the event, tea service with light fare, access to themed activities, and participation in contests and raffles. Mocktails available for purchase.
Includes reserved seating for up to 10 guests and recognition as an event sponsor.
$
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