Fourth Annual Tenth Man Foundation Kentucky Derby Party!

Receive 2 tickets to enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the evening, plus a swag bag filled with fun and festive surprises! You, your firm, or your business will be listed as an Affirmed Sponsor! (Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous).