Fourth Annual Tenth Man Foundation Kentucky Derby Party!

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In honor of the 152nd run for the roses, enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the night.
Receive 2 tickets to enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the evening, plus a swag bag filled with fun and festive surprises! You, your firm, or your business will be listed as a Justify Sponsor! (Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous).
Receive 2 tickets to enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the evening, plus a swag bag filled with fun and festive surprises! You, your firm, or your business will be listed as an Affirmed Sponsor! (Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous).
Receive 2 tickets to enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the evening, plus a swag bag filled with fun and festive surprises! You, your firm, or your business will be listed as a Citation Sponsor! (Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous).
Receive 2 tickets to enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the evening, plus a swag bag filled with fun and festive surprises! You, your firm, or your business will be listed as a Secretariat Sponsor! (Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous).
Receive 2 tickets to enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the evening, plus a swag bag filled with fun and festive surprises! You, your firm, or your business will be listed as a Triple Crown Sponsor! (Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous).
Receive 2 tickets to enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the evening, plus a swag bag filled with fun and festive surprises! You, your firm, or your business will be listed as a Churchill Downs Sponsor! (Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous).
Didn't buy early? No problem, you can still buy a ticket at the door.
Each $100 Therapy Sponsorship pays for 1 counselling session for someone in need.
Honor your loved one lost to suicide.
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