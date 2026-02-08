The Tenth Man

Hosted by

The Tenth Man

About this event

Fourth Annual Tenth Man Foundation Kentucky Derby Party!

6401 W Main St

Belleville, IL 62223, USA

Jockey Club
$152

In honor of the 152nd run for the roses, enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the night.

Justify Sponsorship
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Receive 2 tickets to enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the evening, plus a swag bag filled with fun and festive surprises! You, your firm, or your business will be listed as a Justify Sponsor! (Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous).

Affirmed Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Receive 2 tickets to enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the evening, plus a swag bag filled with fun and festive surprises! You, your firm, or your business will be listed as an Affirmed Sponsor! (Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous).

Citation Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Receive 2 tickets to enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the evening, plus a swag bag filled with fun and festive surprises! You, your firm, or your business will be listed as a Citation Sponsor! (Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous).

Secretariat Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Receive 2 tickets to enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the evening, plus a swag bag filled with fun and festive surprises! You, your firm, or your business will be listed as a Secretariat Sponsor! (Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous).

Triple Crown Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Receive 2 tickets to enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the evening, plus a swag bag filled with fun and festive surprises! You, your firm, or your business will be listed as a Triple Crown Sponsor! (Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous).

Churchill Downs Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Receive 2 tickets to enjoy exclusive access to the Jockey Club, including an open bar from 4:00-6:00 pm featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. You'll also have access to a private bar throughout the evening, plus a swag bag filled with fun and festive surprises! You, your firm, or your business will be listed as a Churchill Downs Sponsor! (Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous).

Day of event general admission
$70

Didn't buy early? No problem, you can still buy a ticket at the door.

Therapy Sponsorship
$100

Each $100 Therapy Sponsorship pays for 1 counselling session for someone in need.

In Memoriam Ribbon
$50

Honor your loved one lost to suicide.

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