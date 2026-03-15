KENTUCKY DERBY PURSE AUCTION SPONSORSHIP

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About this event
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Event named: Kentucky Derby Purse Auction presented by Sponsor name. Reserved seating, premier logo placement on all marketing materials
Recognition during the event program, opportunity to speak briefly during the event, include 2 tickets, featured promotion on social media. Sponsor representative may model a signature purse during the event. Promoted on local newspaper social media.
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Recognition during the event program, opportunity to speak briefly during the event, include 2 tickets, featured promotion on social media
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Sponsor funds a purse for the auction, signage displayed next to the purse with sponsor name, 1 event ticket, recognition on social media.
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Recognition at the event as a Table Sponsor
Company name or logo displayed on the table signage
Social media recognition before the event
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Sponsor will be mentioned in social media, on table signage and during the event
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