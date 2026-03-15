Women's Council of Realtors® Osceola County Network

Hosted by

Women's Council of Realtors® Osceola County Network

About this event

KENTUCKY DERBY PURSE AUCTION SPONSORSHIP

114 Broadway

Kissimmee, FL 34741, USA

Title Sponsor
$800

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Event named: Kentucky Derby Purse Auction presented by Sponsor name. Reserved seating, premier logo placement on all marketing materials

Recognition during the event program, opportunity to speak briefly during the event, include 2 tickets, featured promotion on social media. Sponsor representative may model a signature purse during the event. Promoted on local newspaper social media.

Beverage Sponsor
$450

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Recognition during the event program, opportunity to speak briefly during the event, include 2 tickets, featured promotion on social media

Purse Sponsor
$350

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Sponsor funds a purse for the auction, signage displayed next to the purse with sponsor name, 1 event ticket, recognition on social media.

Table Sponsor group of 8
$300

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Recognition at the event as a Table Sponsor

Company name or logo displayed on the table signage

Social media recognition before the event

Basket Sponsor for Raffles
$50

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Sponsor will be mentioned in social media, on table signage and during the event

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