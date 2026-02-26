Kentucky Derby Raffle and Race Watch

Raffle Rules (Winner need not be present*):

1. Choose a Horse # (1-20) and note it on your ticket.

2. Ticket will be placed in numbered horse container.

3. Following the Kentucky Derby race a single ticket will be pulled from the numbered Win , Place and Show.

4. If your horse is scratched, disqualified, etc on or before Derby Day you may choose another number. *If not present a number will be randomly chosen for you.