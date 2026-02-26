Kentucky Derby Raffle and Race Watch

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About this raffle
Raffle Rules (Winner need not be present*):
1. Choose a Horse # (1-20) and note it on your ticket.
2. Ticket will be placed in numbered horse container.
3. Following the Kentucky Derby race a single ticket will be pulled from the numbered Win , Place and Show.
4. If your horse is scratched, disqualified, etc on or before Derby Day you may choose another number. *If not present a number will be randomly chosen for you.
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