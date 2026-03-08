Kentucky Derby Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Escape to the Oregon Coast for a full week of rest, beauty, and unforgettable ocean views.
This incredible getaway includes seven nights (October 17–24, 2026) at Schooner Landing in Newport, Oregon, where the rhythm of the waves and the charm of the coast create the perfect retreat.
Wake each morning to the sound of the ocean, sip your coffee overlooking the Pacific, and spend your days exploring sandy beaches, coastal trails, and Newport’s shops and seafood restaurants. In the evenings, return to your cozy retreat to unwind by the fire and watch the sun set over the water.
This stay includes:
• Private beach access
• Condo sleeps 6 in this 2 bedroom 2 bath with full living room and dining room area.
• Cozy fireplace for relaxing evenings
• Fully equipped kitchen
• Indoor pool and on-site laundry
• Stunning Pacific Ocean views
Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a little of both, this experience offers the best of the Oregon Coast.
Travel experiences are always among the most sought-after auction items—and this one is sure to inspire competitive bidding.
🎯 Don’t miss your chance to secure a full week at the coast—place your bid early and often!
This generous experience has been donated by Mr. and Mrs. Jay Thompson, whose support helps make events like this possible.
Estimated Value: $1,650
All proceeds support the Canyon County Historical Society and the preservation of the historic Nampa Train Depot.
Starting bid
Nothing says comfort quite like a beautiful homemade pie—and with this incredible package, you won’t have just one… you’ll enjoy 12 delicious pies, one every month for an entire year!
Generously donated by local supporter Mr. Michael Ciscell, this sweet offering is the gift that keeps on giving. Imagine a year filled with fresh, homemade pies to share with family and friends—perfect for holidays, gatherings, or simply treating yourself.
From classic favorites to seasonal delights, each month brings a new reason to gather, celebrate, and indulge.
Warm it up, add a scoop of ice cream, and enjoy a slice of something special—all year long.
With an estimated value of $150, this is a truly irresistible item that’s sure to spark competitive bidding.
All proceeds support the Canyon County Historical Society and help preserve the historic Nampa Train Depot.
Don’t miss your chance to win a full year of homemade goodness—place your bid today!
Starting bid
Enjoy a charming taste of downtown Nampa with a delightful offering from Café de Coco! Known for its warm, inviting atmosphere and beautifully crafted drinks and treats, Café de Coco is a local favorite where every visit feels like a little escape.
This item includes a $50 gift card, perfect for enjoying handcrafted coffee, specialty teas, and delicious pastries in their cozy, welcoming space. Whether you're meeting friends, taking a quiet moment for yourself, or exploring downtown, Café de Coco offers a memorable experience filled with comfort and community.
Sip, relax, and savor one of Nampa’s sweetest spots!
Starting bid
Family Fun at the Harward Recreation Center – 4 Day Passes
Enjoy an active and fun-filled day at one of Nampa’s favorite community hubs! The Howard Recreation Center offers something for everyone—whether you're looking to swim, play, or simply spend quality time together.
This package includes four day passes, (approximately $45 value) perfect for a family outing, a group of friends, or a mini staycation close to home. From recreational activities to fitness opportunities and family-friendly amenities, the Rec Center is a place where memories are made.
Splash, play, and explore—right here in Nampa!
Starting bid
Family Fun at the Harward Recreation Center – 4 Day Passes
Enjoy an active and fun-filled day at one of Nampa’s favorite community hubs! The Howard Recreation Center offers something for everyone—whether you're looking to swim, play, or simply spend quality time together.
This package includes four day passes, (approximately $45 value) perfect for a family outing, a group of friends, or a mini staycation close to home. From recreational activities to fitness opportunities and family-friendly amenities, the Rec Center is a place where memories are made.
Splash, play, and explore—right here in Nampa!
Starting bid
D&B Supply Insulated Tumbler Set (2)
Stay refreshed wherever the day takes you with this practical and stylish set of two insulated tumblers from D&B Supply—perfect for life on the go!
Whether you're heading out for a day of work, adventure, or errands around town, these durable tumblers are designed to keep your drinks at just the right temperature. Great for morning coffee, iced tea, or staying hydrated throughout the day, they combine everyday function with a touch of rustic charm.
With a retail value of nearly $34, this set makes a fantastic gift—or a treat for yourself!
Built for comfort, made for everyday adventures.
Starting bid
Bring home the warmth and charm of a thoughtfully curated farmhouse-inspired collection from The Mustard Seed in downtown Nampa, known for its beautiful selection of home décor and artisan goods.
This elegant set blends comfort, function, and timeless style—perfect for creating a cozy, welcoming atmosphere in any home.
This collection includes:
• A decorative two-tier metal display stand
• Vintage-inspired wooden kitchen tool with rustic charm
• Handcrafted crocheted scrubbers (both gentle and textured for everyday use)
• Luxury natural soap from Sage Creek Trading Company
• Raw local Idaho honey from Kingdom Sunrise Acres
• A charming glass apothecary jar with vintage-style floral textile wrap
• A soft embroidered cloth with delicate detailing
• A decorative mirror paired with a coordinating hanging ornament accent
Every piece has been thoughtfully selected to create a cohesive, cozy farmhouse aesthetic—blending handmade quality with natural beauty.
Perfect as a gift or a special treat for yourself, this collection brings together practical items and decorative accents that add warmth and character to any space.
Estimated Retail Value: $100
A unique boutique-style offering from one of Nampa’s favorite local shops—place your bid and bring home something truly special!
All proceeds support the Canyon County Historical Society and the preservation of the historic Nampa Train Depot.
Starting bid
Upgrade your toolbox with this versatile and high-quality 20-in-1 Impact Driver Set from Klein Tools, a trusted name in professional-grade equipment.
Designed for durability and performance, this compact yet powerful set includes a variety of interchangeable bits and nut drivers, making it the perfect all-in-one solution for home projects, repairs, or on-the-go fixes. Whether you're a seasoned DIYer or just like to be prepared, this tool is built to handle the job.
With its ergonomic grip and impact-rated design, it delivers both comfort and strength—ready for whatever task comes your way.
One tool, endless possibilities—built for reliability and everyday use.
Estimated Retail Value: $39.98
This item has been generously donated by CCHS President Alan Hochhalter, whose support helps make events like this possible.
A practical and reliable addition to any toolbox—place your bid today!
Starting bid
Step into a world of wonder where your child becomes the star of their own fairytale.
Fairytale Studios creates breathtaking, storybook portraits that capture the innocence, imagination, and magic of childhood. During this enchanting experience, your child will explore a Mystical Fairy Garden, dress in whimsical wardrobe pieces, and enjoy a one-of-a-kind interactive session designed just for them.
This $750 Experience Includes:
• Access to a magical wardrobe & fairytale props
• Makeup + glitter for a touch of sparkle
• Interactive portrait session in the Fairy Garden
• VIP same-day image reveal
• A special Fairy Dust gift
• A fully-artworked 10” heirloom portrait
These are not just photos… they are treasured memories turned into art.
Perfect for birthdays, special milestones, or simply celebrating the magic of childhood.
🎟️ Starting Bid: $99
Imagine this hanging on your wall in 20 years…a piece of today, preserved as tomorrow’s history.
(Actual photo example)
Starting bid
Step into a world of wonder where your child becomes the star of their own fairytale.
Fairytale Studios creates breathtaking, storybook portraits that capture the innocence, imagination, and magic of childhood. During this enchanting experience, your child will explore a Mystical Fairy Garden, dress in whimsical wardrobe pieces, and enjoy a one-of-a-kind interactive session designed just for them.
This $750 Experience Includes:
• Access to a magical wardrobe & fairytale props
• Makeup + glitter for a touch of sparkle
• Interactive portrait session in the Fairy Garden
• VIP same-day image reveal
• A special Fairy Dust gift
• A fully-artworked 10” heirloom portrait
These are not just photos… they are treasured memories turned into art.
Perfect for birthdays, special milestones, or simply celebrating the magic of childhood.
🎟️ Starting Bid: $99
Imagine this hanging on your wall in 20 years…a piece of today, preserved as tomorrow’s history.
(Actual photo example)
Starting bid
Step into a world of wonder where your child becomes the star of their own fairytale.
Fairytale Studios creates breathtaking, storybook portraits that capture the innocence, imagination, and magic of childhood. During this enchanting experience, your child will explore a Mystical Fairy Garden, dress in whimsical wardrobe pieces, and enjoy a one-of-a-kind interactive session designed just for them.
This $750 Experience Includes:
• Access to a magical wardrobe & fairytale props
• Makeup + glitter for a touch of sparkle
• Interactive portrait session in the Fairy Garden
• VIP same-day image reveal
• A special Fairy Dust gift
• A fully-artworked 10” heirloom portrait
These are not just photos… they are treasured memories turned into art.
Perfect for birthdays, special milestones, or simply celebrating the magic of childhood.
🎟️ Starting Bid: $99
Imagine this hanging on your wall in 20 years…a piece of today, preserved as tomorrow’s history.
(Actual photo example)
Starting bid
Donated by Doreen Webb
Step back into a moment of celebration and timeless elegance with this beautiful vintage mink fur coat.
Donated with a story that sparkles almost as much as the coat itself—this piece belonged to a beloved grandmother who, after a lucky win in Las Vegas, treated herself to something she had always dreamed of owning. This coat wasn’t tucked away in a closet—it was worn, enjoyed, and carried through life’s moments with pride.
Crafted from genuine mink fur, the coat features a classic vintage silhouette with rich brown tones and a soft, luxurious texture. The vertical panel design showcases traditional fur craftsmanship, giving it that signature flowing, elegant look.
Size is not noted - CCHS believes it to be S or M.
Comparable mink coats of this style retailed for approximately $2,500–$4,000 in the late 1970s–early 1980s (equivalent to roughly $10,000–$15,000 today), reflecting their status as a true luxury investment piece.
Details:
• Genuine vintage mink fur
• Classic mid-length style
• Soft, glossy finish with natural variation in tone
• Fully lined interior (Made in Korea)
• Well cared for and in good vintage condition
This piece reflects the style and values of its time. We recognize that perspectives on fur vary today and respect the range of views within our community. As a donated item, it is offered in support of our mission, and we are deeply grateful for the generosity that helps make our work possible.
This is more than a coat—it’s a piece of history, a celebration of a life moment, and a reminder that sometimes, joy looks like saying “yes” to something you’ve always dreamed of.
Starting bid
Classic Black Top Hat – Costume & Event Ready
Donated by Anne Clarkson
Add a touch of timeless style and theatrical flair with this classic black top hat. Made from durable polyester with a structured shape, this piece is perfect for costumes, themed events, performances, or photo opportunities.
Features:
• Classic top hat silhouette
• Lightweight and comfortable fit
• Durable polyester construction
• Great for costumes, theater, or themed events
A fun and versatile accessory that brings instant character—perfect for everything from vintage-inspired looks to playful performances.
Estimaged Retail (new): $15–$40
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious taste of local tradition with this Family Value Meal from Italian To Go / Bit Of Italy—a beloved Nampa favorite known for its authentic Sicilian-inspired recipes and warm, family-style dining.
This generous meal serves approximately four adults and is perfect for a cozy night in or an easy, crowd-pleasing dinner.
Family Value Meal includes: (Takeout only)
With recipes passed down through generations and dough prepared fresh daily, every bite brings a taste of classic Italian comfort food right to your table.
Value: $40.00
Treat your family—or yourself—to a night off from cooking and enjoy one of Nampa’s favorite local dining spots!
Starting bid
Donated by Diana Newburg
This beautifully crafted green purse is a quiet piece of heritage, rich in both texture and meaning. Made with a soft, velvety finish and detailed with subtle vertical stitching, it has a timeless, understated elegance. At its center rests a striking black lauburu—the traditional Basque symbol of life, continuity, and protection—offering a glimpse into the cultural roots of its original owner.
Compact yet full of character, the purse feels both practical and deeply personal, as though it has traveled gently through time, carrying stories along the way. Its earthy green tone evokes moss-covered hills and old-world landscapes, while the simple snap closure and structured shape make it as functional as it is meaningful.
More than an accessory, this piece stands as a small but powerful reflection of identity, tradition, and the enduring beauty of handmade design.
Approximate Retail Value $50
Starting bid
Donated by Anne Clarkson
Step into the elegance and excitement of the Kentucky Derby with this stunning, award-winning statement hat—ready to take its place in the winner’s circle.
Featuring bold black and white striping, a dramatic flowing brim, and beautifully arranged red roses, this piece is designed to turn heads faster than the final stretch at Churchill Downs.
This hat isn’t just an accessory—it’s an experience. Whether you’re attending a Derby celebration, placing your bets trackside, or hosting a themed event, this piece brings instant charm, sophistication, and a touch of Southern tradition.
Having already earned recognition with a prize-winning design, this hat carries both style and distinction—truly a front-runner in any setting.
Make your entrance unforgettable… and may all eyes be on you when you cross the finish line.
Approximate Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Take your taste buds on a Mediterranean escape.
Enjoy fresh, flavorful cuisine from Zullee Mediterranean Grill, known for its vibrant dishes inspired by the Mediterranean and Middle East. From warm pita and creamy hummus to savory kabobs, gyros, and crisp, refreshing salads, every bite is crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold, authentic flavors.
Zullee is more than a meal—it’s a welcoming experience centered around great food, warm hospitality, and a commitment to making every guest feel at home.
Whether you're planning a casual lunch, a cozy dinner, or a night out with friends, this gift card is your invitation to enjoy delicious, feel-good dining.
Fresh. Flavorful. Unforgettable.
Approximate Retail Value: $50
Starting bid
Take your taste buds on a Mediterranean escape.
Enjoy fresh, flavorful cuisine from Zullee Mediterranean Grill, known for its vibrant dishes inspired by the Mediterranean and Middle East. From warm pita and creamy hummus to savory kabobs, gyros, and crisp, refreshing salads, every bite is crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold, authentic flavors.
Zullee is more than a meal—it’s a welcoming experience centered around great food, warm hospitality, and a commitment to making every guest feel at home.
Whether you're planning a casual lunch, a cozy dinner, or a night out with friends, this gift card is your invitation to enjoy delicious, feel-good dining.
Fresh. Flavorful. Unforgettable.
Approximate Retail Value: $50
Starting bid
Donated by Anne Clarkson
Step back into the refined world of early 20th-century tailoring with this remarkable and visually striking piece of fashion history.
This original display features detailed illustrations of three classic men’s suit styles from the Autumn & Winter 1916–1917 season, paired with authentic fabric swatches used during the era. Together, they offer a rare, tangible glimpse into the craftsmanship, style, and sophistication of men’s fashion just before the modern age.
The artwork captures the elegance of the period—sharp tailoring, structured silhouettes, and the understated confidence of early 1900s gentlemen—while the accompanying textile samples provide a unique, tactile connection to the materials that defined the time.
Pieces like this were originally used by tailors and clothiers to present options to clients, making it not just decorative, but deeply functional and historically significant.
Whether displayed in an office, study, boutique, or collection, this piece brings with it a sense of heritage, craftsmanship, and timeless style.
A true conversation piece for collectors, historians, designers, or anyone who appreciates the art of fine tailoring.
A rare opportunity to own an authentic piece of early 20th-century fashion history.
Approximate Retail Value $100-$400
Starting bid
Luquelaca Holiday Collection
Donated by Diana Newburg
Celebrate the season with a touch of cultural tradition and timeless holiday charm.
This beautiful set of eight glass ornaments features classic red and green Basque-inspired lauburu (traditional Basque cross) designs, delicately centered on softly frosted glass. The simple yet striking pattern reflects a rich heritage symbol long associated with unity, vitality, and tradition.
Crafted in glass and presented in its original packaging, this set brings a vintage-inspired warmth to any Christmas tree—blending effortlessly with both classic and modern décor styles.
Whether you have Basque roots, love meaningful cultural pieces, or simply want something unique and elegant for your holiday display, this set offers both beauty and story.
Perfect for gifting, collecting, or starting a new holiday tradition.
Approximate Retail Value $30
Starting bid
Donated by Diana Newburg
Bring a touch of culture, charm, and soft glowing ambiance to your home with this beautifully crafted glass jar featuring traditional Basque dancers.
This versatile piece can be used in two delightful ways: as a functional beverage dispenser for gatherings and celebrations, or as a decorative illuminated lantern using the included string lights. When lit, the etched silhouettes of dancing figures come to life—creating a warm, inviting glow that captures the spirit of movement, tradition, and community.
The natural wood lid, sturdy handle, and clear glass design give it a clean, rustic elegance that fits effortlessly into both indoor and outdoor settings—perfect for entertaining, seasonal décor, or adding a unique focal point to your space.
Whether displayed on a table, patio, or countertop, this piece blends function and artistry in a way that feels both meaningful and memorable.
A wonderful addition for those who appreciate cultural heritage, creative décor, and pieces that spark conversation.
Approximate retail value $60
Starting bid
Made and donated by #thestitchingraye
Meet the hat that refuses to be ignored.
This handcrafted crochet jellyfish hat is a walking conversation starter, a splash of personality, and a little bit of ocean magic all rolled into one delightfully wiggly masterpiece. Made with ultra-soft Big Twist plush yarn in bold chili pepper red and cool light gray, it’s as cozy as it is eye-catching.
With nine playful tentacles cascading down, this hat doesn’t just sit on your head… it performs. Every step becomes a gentle swish, every turn a dramatic reveal. It’s part fashion, part art, part joyful chaos.
Why it stands out:
This specialty piece typically retails for $50–$55, but here’s your chance to snag it while supporting a great cause.
Whether it ends up at a festival, a costume party, a classroom, or just brightening someone’s everyday life, this jellyfish hat is guaranteed to bring smiles, laughs, and a few “Where did you get that?!” moments.
Bid boldly. This jellyfish is ready to make waves.
Starting bid
Donated by Anne Clarkson
No sunscreen required… just a love for breezy, beachy charm.
This beautifully curated coastal-themed gift basket is like opening a window to the shore. Whether you’re decorating, hosting, or dreaming of your next ocean getaway, this collection delivers effortless seaside style with a touch of French elegance.
At the heart of the set are two stunning Stof France tablecloths (Laura Lancelle, Paris) in a charming fish motif:
Also included:
With an approximate retail value of $145, this basket is perfect for entertainers, beach lovers, new homeowners, or anyone who wishes their porch had a view of the ocean.
Set the table. Tell the story. Let every meal feel like a seaside escape.
Starting bid
Made and donated by #thestitchingraye
Simple. Striking. Seriously cozy.
This beautifully handmade crochet hat brings together comfort and color in the best way. Crafted with ultra-soft Big Twist plush yarn in a rich chili pepper red and cool light gray, it’s the kind of piece you reach for on chilly days… and keep wearing because it just feels that good.
The design is clean and classic, with a bold folded brim that adds both warmth and a confident pop of color. It’s versatile enough for everyday wear, but unique enough to stand out in a sea of basic beanies.
Why it’s a favorite:
With an approximate retail value of $45–$50, this hat is a perfect blend of practicality and personality.
Warm, wearable, and wonderfully made… this is the hat that gets borrowed and never returned.
Starting bid
Donated by Anne Clarkson
Why plan a party… when you can open a box and instantly have one?
This vibrant island-inspired party set has everything you need to transform any space into a tropical escape. Backyard, kitchen, classroom, or event space… suddenly you’re hosting a full-on luau.
What’s inside:
This set is perfect for birthdays, summer parties, fundraisers, themed events, or just because you want Tuesday to feel like Hawaii.
With an estimated value of around $85, this bundle brings the fun without the planning stress.
Flip the switch from “gathering” to “party” in minutes.
Starting bid
Made and donated by #thestitchingraye and Anne Clarkson
Some pieces don’t shout… they gracefully arrive.
This beautifully hand-crocheted table doily is a true nod to timeless craftsmanship. Made with lovely, white yarn and finished at a generous 16-inch diameter, it brings a delicate, heirloom-quality touch to any table, dresser, or display space.
Made and donated by #thestitchingraye
Paired perfectly with a set of four elegant glass coasters, this bundle blends beauty with function. The coasters catch the light with a subtle sparkle while protecting your surfaces, making them ideal for everyday use or special gatherings.
A perfect addition for:
With an estimated value of $55–$60, this set offers both handcrafted artistry and practical elegance.
Set it down… and suddenly the whole room feels softer.
Starting bid
Made and donated by #thestitchingraye
Warning: this one may cause instant attachment.
This adorable handcrafted crochet octopus is the definition of soft, squeezable charm. Made with premium “Snow Ball” plush yarn (100% polyester fiber), it has a velvety, cloud-like texture that makes it irresistibly huggable.
Featuring a calming blue body with white-accented tentacles and sweet, expressive eyes, this little sea companion is perfect for all ages—whether it’s a cozy desk buddy, nursery accent, or a gift that will absolutely be named within minutes.
(Eyes are not safe for children under 3)
Details:
With an approximate retail value of $75, this piece combines artistry, quality materials, and pure personality.
Some items you buy… this one you bring home.
Starting bid
Bring a piece of local history to your table with this beautifully handcrafted 3-piece serving set. Each utensil was carved from wood harvested directly from a tree on the historic Nampa Depot grounds, giving this set a story as rich as its natural grain.
Featuring a slotted spatula and two serving spoons, this set is ideal for salads, side dishes, and light serving. The wood has been carefully finished with a food-safe finish, enhancing its warm tones and ensuring it is ready for light use or display.
With its smooth hand-shaped design and striking natural patterns, no two pieces are exactly alike—making this a truly one-of-a-kind addition to any kitchen.
Soft wood - Best suited for serving and gentle use.
A meaningful gift for a host, history lover, or anyone who appreciates handcrafted artistry rooted in place.
Estimated Retail Value: $85
Starting bid
Elevate your kitchen with this stunning handcrafted 3-piece walnut serving set, where rich natural tones meet thoughtful design. Each piece has been carefully shaped by hand, highlighting the depth and character of the wood’s natural grain.
This set includes a slotted spatula and two serving spoons, featuring a unique curved-handle spoon designed with a subtle lip that allows it to rest securely on the edge of a pot—blending beauty with function.
Finished with a food-safe finish, these utensils are ideal for serving, stirring, and everyday kitchen use. The smooth, balanced feel in hand reflects true craftsmanship, while the dark walnut tones add a timeless, heirloom-quality presence to any kitchen.
A perfect gift for home cooks, entertainers, or anyone who appreciates finely crafted, functional art.
Estimated Retail Value: $95
Starting bid
Add a touch of handcrafted charm to your next gathering with this unique 4-piece walnut entertaining set. Thoughtfully designed and beautifully shaped by hand, each piece highlights the rich, dark grain and natural character of the wood.
This set includes a small stirring spoon, a bird-shaped cheese spreader, a cheese knife, and a small spatula—perfect for serving soft cheeses, spreads, and small bites. The playful bird detail adds a distinctive artistic touch, making this set as delightful to display as it is to use.
Finished with a food-safe finish, these pieces are ideal for light serving and entertaining. Each utensil is one-of-a-kind, reflecting the craftsmanship and natural beauty of the wood.
A perfect gift for hosts, food lovers, or anyone who appreciates functional art with a bit of whimsy.
Estimated Retail Value: $75
Starting bid
Celebrate the beauty of contrast with this unique handcrafted 2-piece spoon set. Featuring two distinctly different woods and styles, this pairing brings together both function and artistry in one memorable set.
The longer piece is a traditional African-style stir stick, handcrafted from wormy maple. Its light tone and natural markings highlight the organic character of the wood, making it as visually striking as it is functional. Paired with it is a beautifully shaped cherry wood spoon, perfectly sized for stovetop use, with a warm, rich grain and smooth, balanced feel in hand.
Both pieces are finished with a food-safe finish and are ideal for stirring, serving, or displaying as part of a curated kitchen collection.
A perfect addition for collectors, home cooks, or anyone who appreciates the story and individuality of handcrafted woodwork.
Estimated Retail Value: $55
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