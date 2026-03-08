Kentucky Derby Silent Auction

Week on the Oregon Coast – Schooner Landing Coastal Escape

Escape to the Oregon Coast for a full week of rest, beauty, and unforgettable ocean views.





This incredible getaway includes seven nights (October 17–24, 2026) at Schooner Landing in Newport, Oregon, where the rhythm of the waves and the charm of the coast create the perfect retreat.

Wake each morning to the sound of the ocean, sip your coffee overlooking the Pacific, and spend your days exploring sandy beaches, coastal trails, and Newport’s shops and seafood restaurants. In the evenings, return to your cozy retreat to unwind by the fire and watch the sun set over the water.





This stay includes:

• Private beach access

• Condo sleeps 6 in this 2 bedroom 2 bath with full living room and dining room area.

• Cozy fireplace for relaxing evenings

• Fully equipped kitchen

• Indoor pool and on-site laundry

• Stunning Pacific Ocean views





Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a little of both, this experience offers the best of the Oregon Coast.

Travel experiences are always among the most sought-after auction items—and this one is sure to inspire competitive bidding.

🎯 Don’t miss your chance to secure a full week at the coast—place your bid early and often!





This generous experience has been donated by Mr. and Mrs. Jay Thompson, whose support helps make events like this possible.





Estimated Value: $1,650





All proceeds support the Canyon County Historical Society and the preservation of the historic Nampa Train Depot.