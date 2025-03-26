Kentucky Derby Themed Day Party

General admission $40 Easter Week - -- After 4/26 - $45
Step into the thrill of the Derby, where excitement races through your body and meets the elegance of a premier party!
Your ticket includes:
Entry to the Event: Be part of Central Illinois' most anticipated Derby-style celebration!
*Delicious Food: Savor mouthwatering bites from an array of culinary delights.
*Cash Bar: Enjoy your favorite beverages while sipping handcrafted cocktails from our cash bar.
*Music and Dance with sounds by DJ Tone: Dance the day away to your favorite tunes.
Get ready to get crazy on the dance floor!
* The Ultimate Derby Experience: Join fellow Derby enthusiasts for a celebration that’s not just an event—it's an unforgettable experience!
Don’t miss your chance to join the BEST Derby style party in town. Secure your Derby Day Party Pass TODAY and prepare for a day filled with fun, MUSIC, old and new friends, and fantastic memories.
VIP with bottle service table of 6 -$675 After 4/26 - $750
$675
This includes entry for up to six, reserved seating in the VIP section, and a choice of bottle service from the provided list. -- (You can blank out the optional Zeffy fee.) Upon checkout, you make your bottle selection from the provided list.
The ticket includes all General Admission features.
This premium package ensures an exclusive experience with priority access and personalized service, making your event unforgettable. Enjoy the luxury of reserved seating and premium bottle service, enhancing your overall event experience..
VIP - table of 2 $110 Easter week -- After 4/26 - $130)
$110
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes admission for two and a reserved private table for two.
This is in addition to the features of General Admission. See details listed below:
Step into the thrill of the Derby, where excitement races through your body and meets the elegance of a premier party!
Your ticket includes:
Entry to the Event: Be part of Central Illinois' most anticipated Derby-style celebration!
*Delicious Food: Savor mouthwatering bites from an array of culinary delights.
*Cash Bar: Enjoy your favorite beverages while sipping handcrafted cocktails from our cash bar.
*Music and dance with sounds by DJ Tone: Dance the day away to your favorite tunes.
Get ready to get crazy on the dance floor!
* The Ultimate Derby Experience: Join fellow Derby enthusiasts for a celebration that’s not just an event—it's an unforgettable experience!
Don’t miss your chance to join the BEST Derby-style party in town. Secure your Derby Day Party Pass TODAY and prepare for a day filled with fun, MUSIC, old and new friends, and fantastic memories.
VIP - table of 4 $220 Easter Week -- After 4/26 - $260)
$220
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes admission for four and a reserved private table for four.
This is in addition to the features of General Admission. See details listed below:
Step into the thrill of the Derby, where excitement races through your body and meets the elegance of a premier party!
Your ticket includes:
Entry to the Event: Be part of Central Illinois' most anticipated Derby-style celebration!
*Delicious Food: Savor mouthwatering bites from an array of culinary delights.
*Cash Bar: Enjoy your favorite beverages while sipping handcrafted cocktails from our cash bar.
*Music and dance with sounds by DJ Tone: Dance the day away to your favorite tunes.
Get ready to get crazy on the dance floor!
* The Ultimate Derby Experience: Join fellow Derby enthusiasts for a celebration that’s not just an event—it's an unforgettable experience!
Don’t miss your chance to join the BEST Derby-style party in town. Secure your Derby Day Party Pass TODAY and prepare for a day filled with fun, MUSIC, old and new friends, and fantastic memories.
Add a donation for Cultural Fest
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!